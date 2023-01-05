World / Europe

Erdogan urges Putin to declare ‘unilateral ceasefire’ in Ukraine

Proposal follows call by Russia’s spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week

05 January 2023 - 15:10 Ece Toksabay and Can Sezer
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 13 2022. Picture: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS/REUTERS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana, Kazakhstan, October 13 2022. Picture: MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS/REUTERS

Istanbul — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call that peace efforts in Ukraine should be supported by a “unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution”, the Turkish presidency said on Thursday.

Erdogan and Putin have spoken repeatedly since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February. Turkey acted as mediator alongside the UN to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

“President Erdogan said calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution,” the readout said, adding that Erdogan again reminded  Putin of the positive outcomes of the grains corridor deal.

The proposal follows a call earlier on Thursday by Russia’s spiritual leader, Patriarch Kirill, for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week.

Erdogan is to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Thursday. He has tried to bring Putin and Zelensky to Turkey for a peace summit.

However, the Kremlin said on Thursday Putin told Erdogan  Russia was open to dialogue over Ukraine but that Kyiv would have to accept the loss of territories claimed by Russia.

“Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Russia's openness to a serious dialogue, provided that the Kyiv authorities fulfil the well-known and repeatedly voiced requirements and take into account the new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said.

Putin also “acknowledged the destructive role of the West, pumping weapons into Kyiv, providing information and guidance”, the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin once again told Erdogan that all the barriers to “Russian exports of food and fertilisers should be lifted”. 

The two leaders discussed Syria, with Erdogan telling Putin that  steps needed to be taken to clear Kurdish militants from the Syrian border region, the readout said. “President Erdogan emphasised that concrete steps should now be taken to clear the terrorist organisation PKK/PYD/YPG from Turkey’s border regions, especially Tel Rifat and Manbij,” it said.

The presidents also discussed a number of energy issues, including the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is being built with Russia.  It is expected to generate about 10% of the country’s electricity when completed in May.

Reuters 

