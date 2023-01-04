World / Europe

Putin deploys new hypersonic cruise missiles to Atlantic

Russia’s defence ministry has blamed US-made Himar launchers for Ukrainian missile strike that killed 89 conscripts

04 January 2023 - 17:10 Guy Faulconbridge
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 31 2022. Picture: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles on Wednesday, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.

Russia, China and the US are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons, which are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speed — above five times the speed of sound — and manoeuvrability.

In a video conference with defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon (Tsirkon) hypersonic weapons.

“This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system — ‘Zircon’,” said Putin. “I am sure that such powerful weapons will reliably protect Russia from potential external threats.”

The weapons, Putin said, had “no analogues in any country in the world”.

The announcement came as Russia’s defence ministry raised the death toll in a Ukrainian missile strike to 89 conscripts from 63. The ministry had earlier blamed the New Year’s Eve strike that destroyed the temporary barracks in Makiivka on US-made Himar launchers.

More than 10 months since Putin sent troops into Ukraine, there is no end in sight to the war which has descended into a grinding winter artillery battle that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides.

Russia has also used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles in Ukraine.

Along with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle which entered combat duty in 2019, the Zircon forms the centrepiece of Russia's hypersonic arsenal.

Russia sees the weapons as a way to pierce increasingly sophisticated US missile defences which Putin has warned could one day shoot down Russian nuclear missiles.

Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

“This ship, armed with ‘Zircons’, is capable of delivering pinpoint and powerful strikes against the enemy at sea and on land,” Shoigu said.

Shoigu said the hypersonic missiles could overcome any missile defence system. The missiles fly at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of more than 1,000km, he said.

The main tasks of the voyage were to counter threats to Russia and to maintain “regional peace and stability jointly with friendly countries”, Shoigu said.

A US Congressional Research Service report on hypersonic weapons says that Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles are designed to be used with nuclear warheads.

The target of a hypersonic weapon is much more difficult to calculate than for intercontinental ballistic missiles because of their manoeuvrability.

Beyond Russia, the US and China, a range of other countries are developing hypersonic weapons including Australia, France, Germany, South Korea, North Korea and Japan, according to the US Congressional Research Service.

Reuters 

US charges five Russians for sanctions evasion and trading US military tech

Federal prosecutors say the electronic components purchased by Russian nationals  included semiconductors, radars and satellites
World
2 months ago

Nasa spacecraft hits target asteroid in first planetary defence test

The collision was intentional and designed to test whether Earth-based tech can be used to nudge asteroids safely out of the way
World
3 months ago

UK, US and Australia agree to work on hypersonic weapons in security pact

Aukus defence alliance agreement is a new element in moves to counter Russian and Chinese military expansion
World
9 months ago
