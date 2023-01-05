Avoid chaos at start of ANC conference, Ramaphosa hints as second part gets under way

JSE pares gains after better-than-expected private sector employment data from the US adds support to Fed’s ongoing inflation crusade
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
Agenda includes load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and SOEs
Companies will also construct a pipeline connecting production hubs with facilities in Germany by 2030 at a cost of ‘tens of billions of euros’
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Alex Mashinsky allegedly made false and misleading statements about the lender’s safety that cost investors billions of dollars
Steve Smith pulls ahead of Don Bradman with 30th hundred in dead rubber against SA
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip, calling on party members to exercise discipline as the second part of the party’s 55th national conference gets under way in the Free State.
“I call upon all of us to exercise the patience as well as the understanding as we seek to interact with each other as delegates on an online platform — and that in itself can cause many challenges,” the president said.
Ramaphosa was delivering his opening remarks at the resumption of the conference, during the first part of which he was elected as president for a second term before it was adjourned last month. Delegates also voted for the top seven leadership and national executive committee members.
The first day of the conference in December almost descended into chaos when delegates from KwaZulu-Natal disrupted Ramaphosa’s opening address chanting, “We Phala Phala, khawuphendule, wenzeni uZuma? [Account for Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?]”
Some delegates heckled Ramaphosa, while others banged their tables.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa told delegates to be mindful that the national conference has never been held in two parts. “I therefore say in advance that we are traversing uncharted territory. Let us co-operate with one another and have the necessary patience, also with the national chair as he tries the best he can to steer this conference to a conclusion.”
“This may not be the most ideal way to conclude conference but we are called upon to exercise discipline and to bring a conclusion to this historic conference,” he said.
He reminded party members that South Africans are looking to the conference to set out a very clear, credible programme on the action that will directly tackle the crisis confronting the country.
This conference, he said, needs to send a clear signal to SA voters that the ANC is taking all the necessary steps to deal with the challenges they are confronted with, especially unemployment, poverty, inequality, the rising cost of living, crime, instability, poor service delivery, as well as load-shedding that continues to negatively affect citizens.
“Though we were unable to complete the work of the conference as originally planned, we can count those five days in December as among the most important in the recent history of our movement.
At the core of the tasks identified by conference in December is the need to restore our relationship as a movement with the people of SA.
“During the first part of the 55th conference, delegates demonstrated their unwavering commitment to renew and to rebuild our organisation — but also a commitment to rebuild our alliance and the broader democratic movement.
“Delegates also resolved to eradicate factionalism and disunity and other negative tendencies within our organisation. Delegates to the 55th conference took a firm stance against corruption within our own ranks, in the state and across society as well.”
While recognising the progress already made in several areas of development and transformation, Ramaphosa said delegates acknowledged the challenges that still needed to be dealt with.
“Through the deliberations in commission, delegates made it clear that we need to proceed with greater urgency, but also with greater purpose to address the challenges that confront our people.”
While ANC policies remain relevant and appropriate, Ramaphosa said members need to be more focused on ensuring they are effective and implementable.
“Where our policies are inadequate or have shortcomings, we need to do things differently. At the core of the tasks identified by conference in December is the need to restore our relationship as a movement with the people of SA.
“Our duty as the ANC is to mobilise our people — but more importantly, as clearly set out in our constitution, it is to serve the people of South Africa. We have said that we need to earn the position of leader of society through our work among our people and we need to regain the confidence and the trust of the people of this country.
“Our duty as the ANC is therefore, principally, to be a servant of the people.
“We have also said that we need to acknowledge our weaknesses, but having acknowledged those weaknesses we need to work towards correcting our weaknesses. We need to demonstrate humility, honesty and integrity to our people.”
The programme for the conference will be intensive, he added. “It may be challenging to work across nine different centres [provinces] around the country to bring to a conclusion our conference.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Avoid chaos at start of ANC conference, Ramaphosa hints as second part gets under way
Re-elected party leader calls for discipline and patience while party traverses new territory
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has cracked the whip, calling on party members to exercise discipline as the second part of the party’s 55th national conference gets under way in the Free State.
“I call upon all of us to exercise the patience as well as the understanding as we seek to interact with each other as delegates on an online platform — and that in itself can cause many challenges,” the president said.
Ramaphosa was delivering his opening remarks at the resumption of the conference, during the first part of which he was elected as president for a second term before it was adjourned last month. Delegates also voted for the top seven leadership and national executive committee members.
The first day of the conference in December almost descended into chaos when delegates from KwaZulu-Natal disrupted Ramaphosa’s opening address chanting, “We Phala Phala, khawuphendule, wenzeni uZuma? [Account for Phala Phala, what has Zuma done?]”
Some delegates heckled Ramaphosa, while others banged their tables.
On Thursday, Ramaphosa told delegates to be mindful that the national conference has never been held in two parts. “I therefore say in advance that we are traversing uncharted territory. Let us co-operate with one another and have the necessary patience, also with the national chair as he tries the best he can to steer this conference to a conclusion.”
“This may not be the most ideal way to conclude conference but we are called upon to exercise discipline and to bring a conclusion to this historic conference,” he said.
He reminded party members that South Africans are looking to the conference to set out a very clear, credible programme on the action that will directly tackle the crisis confronting the country.
This conference, he said, needs to send a clear signal to SA voters that the ANC is taking all the necessary steps to deal with the challenges they are confronted with, especially unemployment, poverty, inequality, the rising cost of living, crime, instability, poor service delivery, as well as load-shedding that continues to negatively affect citizens.
“Though we were unable to complete the work of the conference as originally planned, we can count those five days in December as among the most important in the recent history of our movement.
“During the first part of the 55th conference, delegates demonstrated their unwavering commitment to renew and to rebuild our organisation — but also a commitment to rebuild our alliance and the broader democratic movement.
“Delegates also resolved to eradicate factionalism and disunity and other negative tendencies within our organisation. Delegates to the 55th conference took a firm stance against corruption within our own ranks, in the state and across society as well.”
While recognising the progress already made in several areas of development and transformation, Ramaphosa said delegates acknowledged the challenges that still needed to be dealt with.
“Through the deliberations in commission, delegates made it clear that we need to proceed with greater urgency, but also with greater purpose to address the challenges that confront our people.”
While ANC policies remain relevant and appropriate, Ramaphosa said members need to be more focused on ensuring they are effective and implementable.
“Where our policies are inadequate or have shortcomings, we need to do things differently. At the core of the tasks identified by conference in December is the need to restore our relationship as a movement with the people of SA.
“Our duty as the ANC is to mobilise our people — but more importantly, as clearly set out in our constitution, it is to serve the people of South Africa. We have said that we need to earn the position of leader of society through our work among our people and we need to regain the confidence and the trust of the people of this country.
“Our duty as the ANC is therefore, principally, to be a servant of the people.
“We have also said that we need to acknowledge our weaknesses, but having acknowledged those weaknesses we need to work towards correcting our weaknesses. We need to demonstrate humility, honesty and integrity to our people.”
The programme for the conference will be intensive, he added. “It may be challenging to work across nine different centres [provinces] around the country to bring to a conclusion our conference.”
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa calls for renewal of Free State ANC after alleged capture by Ace Magashule
New ANC treasurer’s R555m debt headache
No Left, no white: the ANC is a shadow of its former self
ANC adjourns conference without adopting any policy resolutions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: No betrayal in the ANC, says Ramaphosa
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.