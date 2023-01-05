Russian invasion latest: Ukraine kills 800 Russian soldiers in one day, says Kyiv command

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
The SA Weather Service has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain on Thursday and Friday
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Financial services veteran will focus on integration of new acquisition
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Wisemantel’s exit leaves head coach Dave Rennie hunting for an attack coach just seven months out from World Cup in France
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Ukraine’s military estimates that 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly in fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, while Western allies pledged supplies of armoured battle vehicles but not the tanks Ukraine wants.
Fighting
• Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector and its attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.
• It also reported an unspecified number of civilian casualties as a result of Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut and two other cities in the Donetsk region — Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove.
• The Ukrainian deputy defence minister said significant Russian losses meant Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year.
• Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.
• President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise missiles.
• Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine to protect its people and infrastructure, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said, stressing that any dip in Europe’s resolve on the issue will serve as a boon to Moscow.
Economic effect
• Ukraine’s GDP fell 30.4% in 2022 — the largest annual fall in more than 30 years — because of the war with Russia, economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.
Diplomacy
• French President Macron told Ukrainian President Zelensky in a phone call his government is to send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles.
• US President Biden said sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine is being considered. The armoured vehicle with a powerful gun has been used as a staple by the US Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.
• The US is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, the White House said. Washington previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used against Ukraine.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Russian invasion latest: Ukraine kills 800 Russian soldiers in one day, says Kyiv command
West not yet ready to supply tanks, but armoured vehicles to come from France
Ukraine’s military estimates that 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly in fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, while Western allies pledged supplies of armoured battle vehicles but not the tanks Ukraine wants.
Fighting
• Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector and its attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.
• It also reported an unspecified number of civilian casualties as a result of Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut and two other cities in the Donetsk region — Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove.
• The Ukrainian deputy defence minister said significant Russian losses meant Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year.
• Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.
• President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise missiles.
• Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine to protect its people and infrastructure, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said, stressing that any dip in Europe’s resolve on the issue will serve as a boon to Moscow.
Economic effect
• Ukraine’s GDP fell 30.4% in 2022 — the largest annual fall in more than 30 years — because of the war with Russia, economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.
Diplomacy
• French President Macron told Ukrainian President Zelensky in a phone call his government is to send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles.
• US President Biden said sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine is being considered. The armoured vehicle with a powerful gun has been used as a staple by the US Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.
• The US is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, the White House said. Washington previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used against Ukraine.
Reuters
Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly missile strike
New Kremlin tactics met with obliteration of drone wave, says Ukraine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ukraine wants tanks, will have to make do with armoured cars
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.