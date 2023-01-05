World / Europe

Russian invasion latest: Ukraine kills 800 Russian soldiers in one day, says Kyiv command

West not yet ready to supply tanks, but armoured vehicles to come from France

05 January 2023 - 11:15 Agency Staff
Food and gifts for Ukrainian border guards. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
Food and gifts for Ukrainian border guards. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Ukraine’s military estimates that 800 Russian soldiers were killed in the past day, mostly in fighting in the eastern Donetsk region, while Western allies pledged supplies of armoured battle vehicles but not the tanks Ukraine wants.

Fighting

• Ukraine’s military said Russian forces were focused on an offensive in the Bakhmut sector and its attacks in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk sectors were unsuccessful.

• It also reported an unspecified number of civilian casualties as a result of Russian air, missile and rocket attacks on the largely ruined, Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut and two other cities in the Donetsk region — Kostiantynivka and Kurakhove.

• The Ukrainian deputy defence minister said significant Russian losses meant Moscow would likely have to announce a second partial mobilisation in the first quarter of the year.

• Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

• President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise missiles.

• Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine to protect its people and infrastructure, foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said, stressing that any dip in Europe’s resolve on the issue will serve as a boon to Moscow.

Economic effect

• Ukraine’s GDP fell 30.4% in 2022 — the largest annual fall in more than 30 years — because of the war with Russia, economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Diplomacy

• French President Macron told Ukrainian President Zelensky in a phone call his government is to send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles.

• US President Biden said sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine is being considered. The armoured vehicle with a powerful gun has been used as a staple by the US Army to carry troops around battlefields since the mid-1980s.

• The US is looking at ways to target Iranian drone production through sanctions and export controls, the White House said. Washington previously imposed sanctions on companies and people it accused of producing or transferring Iranian drones that Russia has used against Ukraine.

Reuters

Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly missile strike

Defence ministry raises death toll to 89 troops in New Year’s strike
World
1 day ago

New Kremlin tactics met with obliteration of drone wave, says Ukraine

Civilians targeted for a third night over New Year, but Russian forces lose hundreds in strike on barracks
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin deploys new hypersonic cruise missiles to ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly ...
World / Europe
3.
Sunak outlines plans to tackle Britain’s most ...
World / Europe
4.
World Bank to vastly expand lending capacity to ...
World
5.
Ukraine wants tanks, will have to make do with ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Ukraine wants tanks, will have to make do with armoured cars

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.