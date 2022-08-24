×

World / Europe

Russia arrests two Zaporizhzhia nuclear workers for passing data to Ukraine

Ukrainian staff continue to operate the reactors, with heavily armed Russian troops patrolling all parts of the site

24 August 2022 - 17:36 Agency staff
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Two employees of Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia’s National Guard said on Wednesday.

The National Guard said it had prevented what it called “illegal actions” that threatened the plant’s security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had transmitted information to Ukrainian armed forces about the location of personnel and equipment on the site.

It said it also detained a third person who had violated the plant’s access procedures, describing them in a statement as “an accomplice of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who transmitted the co-ordinates of the movement of columns of Russian equipment.”

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian troops in March. It remains close to the front line, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster. Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the plant.

Ukrainian staff continue to operate the reactors. A Ukrainian technician at the site told Reuters last week that staff were working under huge pressure, with heavily armed Russian troops patrolling all parts of the site, but were staying on to ensure there was no Chernobyl-style nuclear disaster.

Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Moscow-installed administration in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, said two other people — a security guard and an engineer — had been detained on August 17 and were accused of helping Ukrainian forces to target attacks on the plant.

Ukraine denies shelling the site and says Russia is using it as a shield to enable it to launch attacks on surrounding territory.

The UN has called for the area to be demilitarised and its nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, is seeking to gain access.

Reuters

Ukraine girds for more violence on Independence Day, war’s six-month mark

The war in Ukraine has caused thousands of deaths, forced over a third of Ukraine’s 41-million people from their homes and destroyed whole cities, ...
News & Fox
12 hours ago

Former Russian mayor detained for calling Ukraine war an invasion

Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained at his home in the latest move by the authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
World
2 hours ago

Zelensky promises to liberate Crimea from grasp of Russia

Ukraine president tells international conference that it would be the ‘biggest anti-war step’
World
1 day ago
