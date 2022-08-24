Former Russian mayor detained for calling Ukraine war an invasion

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
The sales pickup may be a signal that the sector has taken positive strides in recovering from the Covid-19 restriction periods in 2020 and 2021
The high court ruled in June 2021 that the trust’s policy of forcing people to sign leases was unlawful and unconstitutional
Some Cyril Ramaphosa-aligned NEC members want Mashatile removed as acting secretary-general
Michael Avery talks to Dries Cronje, Marom Mishan and Johan Steyn
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was detained at his home in the latest move by the authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
Skipper is hoping for a second win to secure the series
Open-top Venom F5 Roadster offers a breezy alternative to its coupe sibling but still with world-beating speeds
London — Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was shown being detained at his home in a video published on social media on Wednesday, in the latest move by authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
Video of the arrest showed Roizman, former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, being taken away by masked men in camouflage uniform.
Roizman was seen in the video telling reporters that he was being investigated under a law against discrediting the armed forces. He said he was being arrested “basically for one phrase, ‘the invasion of Ukraine’”.
Asked where he had said that, he replied: “I’ve said it everywhere and I’ll say it now.”
In a second video published by state-owned news agency RIA, Roizman said as he was led away, “In principle, the essence is that I called the war a war. That’s it. Unfortunately, I have no defence.”
State news agency Tass cited Yekaterinburg security services as confirming the reason for the arrest, saying Roizman is being investigated for “discrediting the Russian army”.
The offence, newly introduced after Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” and people risk prosecution if they use the words “war” or “invasion”.
Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on Telegram that Russian courts have so far dealt with about 3,500 cases of alleged discrediting of the armed forces, and nearly all those involved have been found guilty.
The law allows for initial offences to be treated as “administrative violations” punishable by fines, but repeat offenders risk criminal prosecution, he said. Opposition politician Ilya Yashin and former state television journalist and anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova are now facing trial under the law.
Roizman, an outspoken supporter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, became one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures in 2013 after he was elected mayor of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. It was one of a string of opposition wins that capitalised on discontent with Vladimir Putin’s return as Russian president in 2012.
Popular and charismatic, Roizman was nevertheless controversial for an aggressive crackdown on drug users in the city. In 2018, he resigned as mayor after regional legislators voted to abolish the job in what Roizman said was a politically motivated move against him.
Since resigning, he has remained a popular figure in Yekaterinburg and nationally, known for outspoken comments sometimes expressed in crude language on social media.
In an unusual video message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, the Kremlin-loyal governor of the Sverdlovsk region which includes Yekaterinburg, said the former mayor deserved “justice and respect and I hope he will receive them”. He also said he expects that a local museum of religious icons that Roizman founded and ran will remain open.
Ivan Pavlov, an exiled lawyer known for defending Russian opposition figures, wrote on Telegram: “Strength and support to Yevgeny and everyone who remains in Russia and continues fighting against the junta.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Russian mayor detained for calling Ukraine war an invasion
Defiant opposition politician says he called the war a war — ‘I’ve said it everywhere and I’ll say it now’
London — Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was shown being detained at his home in a video published on social media on Wednesday, in the latest move by authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine.
Video of the arrest showed Roizman, former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, being taken away by masked men in camouflage uniform.
Roizman was seen in the video telling reporters that he was being investigated under a law against discrediting the armed forces. He said he was being arrested “basically for one phrase, ‘the invasion of Ukraine’”.
Asked where he had said that, he replied: “I’ve said it everywhere and I’ll say it now.”
In a second video published by state-owned news agency RIA, Roizman said as he was led away, “In principle, the essence is that I called the war a war. That’s it. Unfortunately, I have no defence.”
State news agency Tass cited Yekaterinburg security services as confirming the reason for the arrest, saying Roizman is being investigated for “discrediting the Russian army”.
The offence, newly introduced after Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” and people risk prosecution if they use the words “war” or “invasion”.
Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov wrote on Telegram that Russian courts have so far dealt with about 3,500 cases of alleged discrediting of the armed forces, and nearly all those involved have been found guilty.
The law allows for initial offences to be treated as “administrative violations” punishable by fines, but repeat offenders risk criminal prosecution, he said. Opposition politician Ilya Yashin and former state television journalist and anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova are now facing trial under the law.
Roizman, an outspoken supporter of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, became one of Russia’s most prominent opposition figures in 2013 after he was elected mayor of Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city. It was one of a string of opposition wins that capitalised on discontent with Vladimir Putin’s return as Russian president in 2012.
Popular and charismatic, Roizman was nevertheless controversial for an aggressive crackdown on drug users in the city. In 2018, he resigned as mayor after regional legislators voted to abolish the job in what Roizman said was a politically motivated move against him.
Since resigning, he has remained a popular figure in Yekaterinburg and nationally, known for outspoken comments sometimes expressed in crude language on social media.
In an unusual video message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Kuyvashev, the Kremlin-loyal governor of the Sverdlovsk region which includes Yekaterinburg, said the former mayor deserved “justice and respect and I hope he will receive them”. He also said he expects that a local museum of religious icons that Roizman founded and ran will remain open.
Ivan Pavlov, an exiled lawyer known for defending Russian opposition figures, wrote on Telegram: “Strength and support to Yevgeny and everyone who remains in Russia and continues fighting against the junta.”
Reuters
Russian oligarch’s superyacht auctioned in Gibraltar
Ukraine marks 31-year Independence Day under threat of nuclear catastrophe
Russian invasion sparked Ukraine rebirth, Zelensky says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia claims arrest of Islamist ‘terrorist cell’ in Crimea
Russian TV channel aims to be a headache for Moscow
Jailed opposition leader denounces Google and Meta for ‘gift to Putin’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.