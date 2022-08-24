Harmony ends Tshepong mine project after big drop in profit

Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Cosatu supports high inflation, otherwise why support a government whose policies and behaviour cause high inflation?
The City of Tshwane coalition partners have agreed to have an independent investigation following allegations against mayor Randall Williams of colluding in the city's tender processes.
Inflation Reduction Act requires EV makers to assemble their cars in North America and quickly reduce their reliance on China for battery components and materials
Inflation accelerated further in July, driven mainly by rising fuel and food prices
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Renewed clashes ends months-long ceasefire, dashing hopes for peace talks between the government and leaders of the restive northern region
The Boks, in the guise of the SA Select XV, will play Munster on their end-of-year tour in November.
The Australian’s leaving a year before his contract expires in ‘bittersweet’ exit
Harmony Gold has announced the suspension of a life-of-mine extending project at its flagship Tshepong mining operations, and warned that cost increases and impairment losses would cut its full-year profit by half.
In a trading update, Harmony said the decision to suspend the Tshepong North sub-75 project following a reserve downgrade would reduce the life of the mine from 19 years to seven.
The project was one of several initiatives Harmony was pursuing to maintain annual production above 1.4-million ounces.
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said the Tshepong operations, which contributed 16% of Harmony's 2021 production of 1.54-million ounces, would be split into two separate units — Tshepong North and Tshepong South.
“This restructure will create a smaller but immediately profitable operation going forward. The capital that was earmarked for Tshepong North will be reallocated to projects delivering higher returns,” Steenkamp said in a statement.
He said the “tough decision” was taken to ensure Harmony continued to mine in a sustainable and profitable manner.
Harmony forecast its headline earnings per share — the main profit measure in SA — at between R4.61 and R5.49 in the year ended June 30, down from R9.87 in 2021.
It said an impairment of R4.433bn was recorded during the year, while increases in the cost of labour, electricity and consumables hurt the bottom line.
The impairment was largely due to the reserve downgrade at the Tshepong operations, which significantly affected their valuation, Harmony said.
Harmony, one of the top 10 gold producing companies in the world by output, is due to release its annual results on August 30.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Harmony ends Tshepong mine project after big drop in profit
The project was one of several initiatives Harmony was pursuing to maintain annual production above 1.4-million ounces
Harmony Gold has announced the suspension of a life-of-mine extending project at its flagship Tshepong mining operations, and warned that cost increases and impairment losses would cut its full-year profit by half.
In a trading update, Harmony said the decision to suspend the Tshepong North sub-75 project following a reserve downgrade would reduce the life of the mine from 19 years to seven.
The project was one of several initiatives Harmony was pursuing to maintain annual production above 1.4-million ounces.
Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp said the Tshepong operations, which contributed 16% of Harmony's 2021 production of 1.54-million ounces, would be split into two separate units — Tshepong North and Tshepong South.
“This restructure will create a smaller but immediately profitable operation going forward. The capital that was earmarked for Tshepong North will be reallocated to projects delivering higher returns,” Steenkamp said in a statement.
He said the “tough decision” was taken to ensure Harmony continued to mine in a sustainable and profitable manner.
Harmony forecast its headline earnings per share — the main profit measure in SA — at between R4.61 and R5.49 in the year ended June 30, down from R9.87 in 2021.
It said an impairment of R4.433bn was recorded during the year, while increases in the cost of labour, electricity and consumables hurt the bottom line.
The impairment was largely due to the reserve downgrade at the Tshepong operations, which significantly affected their valuation, Harmony said.
Harmony, one of the top 10 gold producing companies in the world by output, is due to release its annual results on August 30.
Reuters
Afrimat exits Northern Cape manganese right over condition not being met
Implats says it has state agreement on expected RBPlat merger benefits
Merafe reports surge in half-year profit and declares cash dividend
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.