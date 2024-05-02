Hamas group to visit Egypt soon for more talks on Gaza ceasefire

Cairo — A delegation from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is set to visit Egypt soon for further ceasefire talks in the Gaza war, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh had affirmed the group’s "positive spirit in studying the ceasefire proposal” in a phone call with Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel.

Hamas said on Saturday that it had received Israel’s latest position and would study it before submitting a reply.

The Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News quoted an unidentified, high-level Egyptian source as saying that the Hamas delegation would arrive in Cairo in the next two days.

A Palestinian official close to the mediation also said the Hamas delegation’s visit could take place in the next two days.

Hamas’ statement added that the negotiations to be held in Cairo aimed to “mature a deal that achieves the demands of our people and ends the aggression”.

Reuters