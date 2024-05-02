World / Middle East

Hamas group to visit Egypt soon for more talks on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said on Saturday it had received Israel’s latest position and would study it before replying

02 May 2024 - 16:05
by Nidal Almughrabi
Cargo trucks park in Egypt, near the Egyptian-Israeli border. File photo: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS
Cairo — A delegation from Palestinian Islamist group Hamas is set to visit Egypt soon for further ceasefire talks in the Gaza war, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh had affirmed the group’s "positive spirit in studying the ceasefire proposal” in a phone call with Egypt’s intelligence chief, Abbas Kamel.

Hamas said on Saturday that it had received Israel’s latest position and would study it before submitting a reply.

The Egyptian state-affiliated Al-Qahera News quoted an unidentified, high-level Egyptian source as saying that the Hamas delegation would arrive in Cairo in the next two days.

A Palestinian official close to the mediation also said the Hamas delegation’s visit could take place in the next two days.

Hamas’ statement added that the negotiations to be held in Cairo aimed to “mature a deal that achieves the demands of our people and ends the aggression”. 

Reuters

Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals

Claims of 400 bodies recovered after departure of Israeli soldiers
1 week ago

Soldiers will soon be in Rafah, Israeli media says

Israel regards the Gazan city as the last bastion of Islamist group Hamas
1 week ago

What is Israel’s Netzah Yehuda battalion accused of?

The US's plan to impose sanctions on the IDF unit has angered Israel's leaders
1 week ago
