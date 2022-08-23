Zelensky promises to liberate Crimea from grasp of Russia

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
The global inflation shock of 2022 requires the same investor grit as tumultuous second half of 2001
Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Covid-19 lockdowns and fall in new business disrupt sales at China's largest insurer by market value
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Unemployed youngsters first sold whiskey and cigarettes and now have close to 4,000 titles on offer
Ronaldo still in the game as long as he delivers, says Dutch coach after dropping him for start against Liverpool
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Kyiv — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Tuesday to restore Ukrainian rule over Russia-annexed Crimea, a move that he said would help re-establish “world law and order”.
He told an international conference on Crimea that regaining control of the peninsula, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, would be the “biggest anti-war step”.
“It all began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea,” Zelensky said in an opening address to the Crimea Platform, a forum that seeks to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and end Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
“And this is true, and I believe in it 100%, that to overcome terror, to return guarantees and security to our region, to Europe, to the whole world, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression.”
He said: “It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation. This will be the resuscitation of world law and order.”
Zelensky said representatives of about 60 states and international organisations are taking part in the summit, including about 40 presidents and prime ministers. Almost all are participating online but Polish President Andrzej Duda attended during a visit to Kyiv.
Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.
“Despite [Russian] threats, Ukraine is strong enough to see the prospects for Ukrainian Crimea,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine’s restoration of control over the Crimea peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe restoring security and justice.”
He said Russia has turned Crimea into “an ecological disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression”, using it to fire 750 cruise missiles at “cities and communities”.
Russia is unable to verify how many missiles have been launched from Crimea during the conflict.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zelensky promises to liberate Crimea from grasp of Russia
Ukraine president tells international conference that it would be the ‘biggest anti-war step’
Kyiv — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Tuesday to restore Ukrainian rule over Russia-annexed Crimea, a move that he said would help re-establish “world law and order”.
He told an international conference on Crimea that regaining control of the peninsula, which was seized and annexed by Russia in 2014 in a move not recognised by most other countries, would be the “biggest anti-war step”.
“It all began with Crimea, and it will end with Crimea,” Zelensky said in an opening address to the Crimea Platform, a forum that seeks to restore Ukraine’s territorial integrity and end Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
“And this is true, and I believe in it 100%, that to overcome terror, to return guarantees and security to our region, to Europe, to the whole world, it is necessary to gain victory in the fight against Russian aggression.”
He said: “It is necessary to liberate Crimea from occupation. This will be the resuscitation of world law and order.”
Zelensky said representatives of about 60 states and international organisations are taking part in the summit, including about 40 presidents and prime ministers. Almost all are participating online but Polish President Andrzej Duda attended during a visit to Kyiv.
Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.
“Despite [Russian] threats, Ukraine is strong enough to see the prospects for Ukrainian Crimea,” Zelensky said. “Ukraine’s restoration of control over the Crimea peninsula will be a historic anti-war step in Europe restoring security and justice.”
He said Russia has turned Crimea into “an ecological disaster zone and a military springboard for aggression”, using it to fire 750 cruise missiles at “cities and communities”.
Russia is unable to verify how many missiles have been launched from Crimea during the conflict.
Reuters
No public parties for Ukraine independence day as risk is too great
Ukraine braces for ‘ugly’ Russian attack as bomb kills daughter of Putin ally
Erdogan says in Ukraine talks focused on ways to end Russia’s war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Russia accused of shielding troops at nuclear plant
Russia warns of nuclear disaster at Ukraine plant
Kyiv dismisses Russian claim of provocation at nuclear plant
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.