World / Asia

Chinese media warns against ‘China threat’ narrative in the Indian Ocean region

Washington-based CSIS study traced data over four years of deployments by nominally Chinese civilian oceanographic and energy research ships

12 January 2024 - 12:48
by Greg Torode
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chinese frigate Rizhao prepares for naval exercises with Russian and South African navies, in Richards Bay, February 22 2023. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS
Chinese frigate Rizhao prepares for naval exercises with Russian and South African navies, in Richards Bay, February 22 2023. Picture: ROGAN WARD/REUTERS

Hong Kong — Chinese state media warned on Friday that a report by a prominent US think-tank on the military uses of Chinese scientific research across the Indian Ocean gave “ammunition” to countries bent on concocting threats from China.

The report this week by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) “comes at a time when some countries need to manufacture a ‘China threat’ narrative in the Indian Ocean region and provides them with ammunition”, the state-controlled tabloid Global Times said in an editorial.

“The timing of this report is delicate,” given that the Maldives and China are upgrading ties after the election of President Mohamed Muizzu, while Sri Lanka recently suspended foreign research vessels, including from China, from visiting its ports.

The CSIS study traced data over four years of deployments by nominally Chinese civilian oceanographic and energy research ships, concluding that the work would in part serve the Chinese navy’s needs to project power into the region.

Detailed knowledge of ocean depths, currents and temperature was vital to China’s growing submarine operations, the study said.

“While scientific and commercial benefits may accrue from Chinese oceanographic research, these activities may also prove crucial for the (People’s Liberation Army) in expanding its operational reach and capabilities in the Indian Ocean,” it said.

“This expansion poses a significant challenge to key regional players like India, as well as to the US and its allies.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China’s marine scientific research fully complied with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

“We hope that the relevant parties will take an objective view of China’s marine scientific research activities and refrain from speculating through coloured glasses,” Mao said.

The Chinese defence ministry did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

Reuters last month outlined extensive Chinese military vulnerabilities across the Indian Ocean, where its navy lacks a hard base network and air cover despite its reliance on oil shipments through the region.

The Global Times defended ongoing research missions, saying China and regional partners were exploring the natural ecology of the region “without any hidden agenda”.

“The Indian Ocean is one of the least understood oceans by the scientific community, and a fundamental reason is the lack of sufficient on-site observations.”

Reuters

Australian premier Albanese objects to ‘dangerous’ actions by Chinese warship in navy incident

The incident caused injury to one person and shows the need for ‘communication guardrails’ between militaries, according to the prime minister
World
1 month ago

China and Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s Andaman Sea exercise

The two nations’ navies kicked off the exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine ...
World
1 month ago

BIG READ: Middle East conflict reaffirms that whoever rules the waves rules the world

If the war expands, it will affect two or three important choke points in global maritime trade routes
Life
1 month ago

Russian warships dock in Shanghai for seven-day visit

A joint drill with the Chinese navy will be held during the Russian vessels’ visit
World
6 months ago

China and Nigeria deepen security ties

Chinese naval fleet arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for a rare visit by the Chinese military to Africa’s Atlantic coast
World
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
World Bank forecasts worst half-decade global ...
World
2.
Argentinians say bye-bye to costly braais
World / Americas
3.
Egypt and Jordan leaders warn against Israeli ...
World / Middle East
4.
Netanyahu slams SA’s ICJ genocide case
World / Middle East
5.
Iowa farmers back Trump despite threat of trade ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.