JSE slips, lagging its EU counterparts
The first week of trading on the JSE has been very disappointing, one analyst says
12 January 2024 - 12:20
The JSE dipped slightly on Friday, a day after investors largely took a hotter-than-expected US inflation print in their stride, which tempered optimism about potential interest-rate- cuts in the world’s largest economy.
The all-share index slipped 0.15% at 73,725.62 points at midday, lagging its counterparts in Europe where major stock indices were higher despite the broadly negative handover from Asia...
