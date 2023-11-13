World / Asia

China and Pakistan navies hold drills days after Russia’s Andaman Sea exercise

The two nations’ navies kicked off the exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine operations

13 November 2023 - 18:40
by Ryan Woo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Russian Navy patrol ship sails in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg. Picture: SPUTNIK
A Russian Navy patrol ship sails in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg. Picture: SPUTNIK

Beijing — The Chinese and Pakistani navies are holding weeklong drills in the Arabian Sea days after the Russian Pacific Fleet and Myanmar practised repelling attacks in their first maritime exercise, while India and the US pledged security co-operation.

At a naval base in Karachi on Saturday, the Chinese and Pakistani navies kicked off the exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine operations. The exercise will end on November 17.

During the exercise, China and Pakistan will conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time, the People’s Liberation Army Daily reported on Monday.

The exercise follows what Moscow describes as “the first Russian-Myanmar naval exercise in modern history” held from November 7-9 in the Andaman Sea on the northeastern fringe of the Indian Ocean, a milestone for Russia’s naval presence in a sea that the US counts as one of its global security interests.

Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleyev, two large Russian anti-submarine ships, conducted exercises with a frigate and a corvette of Myanmar’s navy, according to Interfax news agency last week.

Amid the push for deeper security ties between China and Pakistan, and Russia and Myanmar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin held defence talks in New Delhi on November 10 with their Indian counterparts.

In a joint statement released after the so-called “2+2 Dialogue”, the US and Indian governments expressed deep concern over the war in Ukraine but made no explicit mention of Russia. They also pledged their commitment to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific.

New Delhi has carefully preserved its long-standing relations with Russia, including co-operation in defence, even as its ties with Washington have grown steadily stronger.

China was also not mentioned in the joint statement, even though an Indian government official said ahead of the talks that China would be one of the “key focus points”.

The careful navigation of those talks comes ahead of a highly anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco this week, where Washington is expected to seek a re-establishment of military-to-military ties with Beijing.

Reuters

PETER APPS: Beijing keeps the pressure on Washington as Gaza and Ukraine conflicts rage

From Taiwan to the South China Sea, to the Philippines, China appears determined to assert its regional hegemony — a strategy that could prove more ...
Opinion
1 week ago

North Korea chides US carrier’s visit in South

KCNA news agency says US scheme for a nuclear attack has reached ‘the most serious phase
World
1 month ago

Russia ‘talking to’ North Korea about joint military exercises

Defence minister Shoigu confirms he raised prospect of naval exercise with Kim Jong-un
World
2 months ago

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China war games

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday
World
6 months ago

Russia dismisses Japanese protests over naval drills

Moscow says it must still defend other parts of the country while focusing on Ukraine
World
6 months ago

South Korea, US, Japan hold drills slammed by Pyongyang as ‘nuclear blackmail’

North Korea accuses Washington of raising regional tensions ‘to the brink of explosion’
World
6 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
China and Pakistan navies hold drills days after ...
World / Asia
2.
Tim Scott, lone Black Republican in US Senate, ...
World / Americas
3.
Malawi to restrict forex transactions after ...
World / Africa
4.
Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza’s biggest hospital
World / Middle East
5.
Russian state media withdraw alerts on troop ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.