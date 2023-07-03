World / Africa

China and Nigeria deepen security ties

Chinese naval fleet arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for a rare visit by the Chinese military to Africa’s Atlantic coast

03 July 2023 - 20:42 Reuters
The Dangote Industries oil refinery near Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOM SAATER
The Dangote Industries oil refinery near Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/TOM SAATER

Beijing — A naval fleet of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) led by the destroyer Nanning arrived in Nigeria on Sunday for a rare visit by the Chinese military to Africa’s Atlantic coast, where Beijing has long made efforts to grow its influence.

The Chinese ambassador to Nigeria hailed the five-day visit as a milestone in ties, and the Nigerian navy expressed willingness to work with China to tackle maritime security threats and maintain stability in the Gulf of Guinea, the Chinese embassy said in a statement on Monday.

The destroyer and an accompanying frigate, Sanya, along with a supply ship, Weishanhu, arrived off the port of Lagos, with the Nanning berthing for a port call through Thursday, the Nigerian navy said in a statement.

Oil-rich West Africa is an important global exporter of crude. The region, mostly Angola and Nigeria, is among China’s top oil suppliers. Major Chinese oil explorer CNOOC also engages in deep-sea production off the coast of Nigeria.

In January, Nigeria opened a billion-dollar Chinese-built deep seaport in Lagos. The new Lekki deep seaport, one of the region's biggest, is 75%-owned by state-owned China Harbour Engineering and the Singapore-based Tolaram group.

There has also been speculation the Gulf of Guinea could offer a base for China's military. Last year, US defence officials expressed concern that such a base, possibly in Equatorial Guinea, could threaten US national security.

In 2017, China opened its first overseas naval base in Djibouti, one of the world’s most important choke points for maritime trade, fanning concern that Beijing might set up more regional “logistics facilities” as its military develops the capacity to operate thousands of kilometres from home.

Over the last three decades, China has widened its influence in almost every African nation through investment, trade and loans.

In 2016, the cash-strapped island nation of Sao Tome and Principe in the Gulf established relations with Beijing after cutting ties with democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

Reuters

New carbon accounting rules clamp down on corporate greenwashing

SA among states considering use of common standards for firms to report greenhouse gas emissions to curb misleading climate claims
World
1 week ago

Price spike in Nigerian contraband petrol roils region’s informal sector

Businesses of vendors and commercial drivers in Cameroon, Benin and Togo collapse after a subsidy was scrapped
World
1 week ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Nigerian reforms show Ramaphosa’s paper tigers how it is done

President Bola Tinubu is gaining admirers for the speed with which he is implementing economic policies
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain
World / Europe
2.
Russia jails hypersonic expert Valery Golubkin ...
World / Europe
3.
Sierra Leone’s Maada Bio wins re-election for ...
World / Africa
4.
US imposes sanctions on African gold operations ...
World / Americas
5.
Pakistanis head for the migrant boats as the ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Wagner mutiny leaves Chinese exporters uncertain

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.