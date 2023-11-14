BIG READ: Middle East conflict reaffirms that whoever rules the waves rules the world

There’s an old saying that runs deep in the history of world trade and which has never lost its validity: whoever rules the seas rules the world. That remains as true today, as it has for centuries. There are, of course, important caveats, historical, political economic, military, social and industrial contexts that can help us better understand that old saying.

A better understanding emerges if we untangle the knot of caveats by reflecting on the current phase of the decades-long war between the Palestinians and Israel, place it in the context of how war has historically been extended from land to sea, and what this expansion may mean beyond the conflict in western Asia.

Because of cultural, political or ideological solidarities the current phase of the conflict in Palestine could be expanded westwards, drawing in parts of North Africa, and eastwards, sucking in Gulf states, including Iran. Should this happen, it would place a stranglehold on at least two important choke points in global maritime trade routes.

The Suez Canal, the Hormuz Strait and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait (between Africa and western Asia) are among the most important, and busiest, choke points on maritime trade routes. Other choke points include the Malacca Strait, Gibraltar and the Panama Canal.

Any blockage of Hormuz will have an almost immediate effect on global trade, especially trade in petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). An estimated 20% of global petroleum, about 21-million barrels, or $1.2bn worth of oil, pass through Hormuz every day. The littoral (coastal) states in the Gulf ship most of their crude through Hormuz. Qatar, which has the world’s largest (known) reserves, ships almost all its LPG through the Hormuz.

With respect to global trade and maritime passages through the Suez Canal and Bab el-Mandeb, it’s difficult to say precisely what the value is, given daily fluctuations, but the World Bank has estimated that 12% of global trade and 30% of the world’s shipping container traffic pass through Suez — an average of 50 a day — carrying up to $9bn worth of cargo.

Not quite the sideshow that it might be perceived as, given the immediacy and focus of the current conflict, it is worth thinking beyond the immediate, and place on record Chinese and Indian claims and threats to the Malacca Strait that run between Indonesia and Malaysia (past Singapore) as part of their global focus of geostrategic, trade and maritime political economic “interests”. We can return to that later.

Trade and warfare

Geostrategic threats to maritime space, and to global trade, in general, are not unique to current politics, nor are they unique to western Asian littoral states. This takes nothing away from the importance, and the clear and present danger of the expanding scope of the war in Palestine. The threats to maritime trade, and blocking Red Sea access to European markets, have gained interest among Western leaders.

Shortly after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, Reuters reported that the Marshall Islands registry, one of the world’s main shipping flags, warned that vessels with links to the US or Israel may face a heightened threat of attack within Israeli territorial waters, the Gulf, Hormuz Strait, the Gulf of Oman and Red Sea areas.

The Financial Times reported in October: “A broadening of the conflict, however, would change the equation. [Oil] supply could be hit if the US were to strictly enforce restrictions on Iranian oil exports or if the conflict between Israel and Hamas led to disruption in the Hormuz Strait, a big oil choke point.” The West is especially concerned about Hormuz. Blocking the passage of oil through the strait “would send the global economy into a tailspin”.

Maritime warfare has a deep history, and the current conflict draws our specific attention to events of our generation — especially the Gulf. Conflict on the seas in the Gulf has marked the region for the past 40 years or so. During the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988), the two sides sought to disrupt each other’s oil exports in a tanker war. In July 1988, the US warship Vincennes, “accidentally” shot down an Iranian airliner, killing all 290 passengers. In July 2010, Japanese oil tanker M Star was attacked in the Hormuz Strait by militant group Abdullah Azzam Brigades, linked to al-Qaeda.

In January 2012, Iran threatened to block the strait in retaliation for US and European sanctions that targeted its oil revenue in an attempt to stop Tehran’s nuclear programme. In May 2015, Iranian ships seized a container ship in the strait and fired shots at a Singapore-flagged tanker, which Tehran claimed had damaged an Iranian oil platform. In July 2018, President Hassan Rouhani hinted that Iran could disrupt oil trade through the strait in response to US calls to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.

In May 2019, four vessels — including two Saudi Arabian oil tankers — were attacked off the United Arab Emirates (UAE) coast near Fujairah, one of the world’s largest bunkering hubs, just outside the Hormuz Strait. In January 2021, Iran seized a South Korean-flagged tanker in Gulf waters and detained its crew. In May 2023, Iran seized two oil tankers that were passing through Hormuz. A month or so later, the US Navy reported that it had prevented Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman.