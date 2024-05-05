World / Africa

Rwanda denies bombing DRC camp

The country blames militias it says are supported by the Congolese military as the US condemns Friday’s attack, which killed at least nine people

05 May 2024 - 20:01
by Reuters
Soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE
Soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Picture: REUTERS/KENNY KATOMBE

Kigali/Washington — Rwanda at the weekend denied US accusations that its forces attacked a displaced people’s camp in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and instead blamed militias it said were supported by the Congolese military for the assault.

The US strongly condemned Friday’s attack, which killed at least nine people, the US state department said.

The attack was mounted from positions held by the Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group, the US statement reads.

The US is “gravely concerned about the recent RDF and M23 expansion” in eastern DRC, it said.

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo on Saturday denied the RDF was behind the attack and instead blamed it on militias supported by the DRC military.

“The RDF, a professional army, would never attack an IDP [displaced people]. Look to the lawless FDLR and Wazalendo supported by the FARDC (DRC military) for this kind of atrocity,” she said in a post on X.

The Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) is a Hutu group founded by Hutu officials who fled Rwanda after orchestrating the 1994 genocide while Wazalendo is a Christian sect.

A two-year offensive by M23 rebels has moved closer to the eastern DRC city of Goma in recent months, prompting thousands to seek refuge in the city from surrounding areas.

Reuters 

DRC pushes Apple to reveal suppliers over conflict mineral fears

International lawyers demand answers after notifying Apple CEO Tim Cook
Companies
1 week ago

Corners cut as SA arms dealers see opportunity in DRC

Agreement signed for the sale of G6 guns, but no official approval has been given
National
1 week ago

SA and Rwanda are ‘rekindling’ relations, says Ramaphosa

President holds talks with Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame ahead of event to mark the 30th anniversary of genocide
National
4 weeks ago

SANDF rejects claims soldiers surrendered to M23 rebels in DRC

SANDF spokesperson dismisses ‘convoluted article with the contempt it deserves’
National
1 month ago
