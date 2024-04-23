EDITORIAL: Stop the slaughter of our soldiers
South Africans deserve answers to the questions about the deployment of troops to DRC
23 April 2024 - 05:00
Last Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote to the National Assembly informing it of his decision to extend the deployment of SA’s troops in war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In terms of the notice, which he is required to serve to parliament, Ramaphosa extends the mission to December 20. For more than a decade, SA has had nearly 3,000 soldiers deployed there to help fight off the rebels fighting the elected government of the DRC...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.