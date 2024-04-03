The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed claims that two of its soldiers deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) surrendered to the M23 rebels.
A media report on National Security News posted on social media platforms stated that several SA soldiers had surrendered.
The report, written by a Washington DC correspondent, said: “Several South African soldiers deployed by the ANC government in Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an ill-equipped and ill-prepared force reportedly surrendered to the M23 rebels this past week. The soldiers are now reportedly being held as hostages by M23.”
SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini rejected the report, saying that all SANDF members deployed in DRC were accounted for.
“The convoluted article published by the faceless Washington correspondent is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. This is not the first time such unfounded and baseless news articles have been written about the SANDF since its deployment in DRC under SAMIDRC. The SANDF views such attempts to discredit the defence force in the most serious light ... and will not stand by and allow its good name to be tarnished,” Dlamini said.
SANDF rejects claims soldiers surrendered to M23 rebels in DRC
SANDF spokesperson dismisses ‘convoluted article with the contempt it deserves’
