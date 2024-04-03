National

SANDF rejects claims soldiers surrendered to M23 rebels in DRC

SANDF spokesperson dismisses ‘convoluted article with the contempt it deserves’

03 April 2024 - 11:25
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has dismissed claims that two of its soldiers deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) surrendered to the M23 rebels.

A media report on National Security News posted on social media platforms stated that several SA soldiers had surrendered.

The report, written by a Washington DC correspondent, said: “Several South African soldiers deployed by the ANC government in Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an ill-equipped and ill-prepared force reportedly surrendered to the M23 rebels this past week. The soldiers are now reportedly being held as hostages by M23.”

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini rejected the report, saying that all SANDF members deployed in DRC were accounted for.

“The convoluted article published by the faceless Washington correspondent is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. This is not the first time such unfounded and baseless news articles have been written about the SANDF since its deployment in DRC under SAMIDRC. The SANDF views such attempts to discredit the defence force in the most serious light ... and will not stand by and allow its good name to be tarnished,” Dlamini said.

TimesLIVE

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Complex relationship between Rwanda and SA peacekeeping

SANDF soldiers have suddenly found themselves fighting against the Rwandan Defence Force
Opinion
2 weeks ago

State Security Agency backtracks on key aspects of intelligence bill

The SSA has made concessions on the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill
National
3 weeks ago

Budget sidestepped costly Congo military expedition

Despite promises, no additional funds were allocated to Operation Thiba in the DRC
National
1 month ago

SA troops in DRC need air support, says former general

More soldiers will be killed if SANDF treats the intervention as just another peacekeeping deployment
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Mapisa-Nqakula ready to hand herself to police
National
2.
MK appeals IEC decision to bar Jacob Zuma from ...
National
3.
Taxman warns dodgy advisers and revokes licences ...
National
4.
Accused cigarette smugglers lose bid to block ...
National
5.
Insolvent SABC plans to go it alone
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.