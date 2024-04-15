ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s Thirty Years War shows no sign of ending
Western nations must halt aid to Rwanda until it withdraws troops from DRC and stops supporting M23
15 April 2024 - 05:00
Europe’s Thirty Years War (1618-48) was waged between Catholics and Protestants, before the Treaty of Westphalia laid the foundations of the contemporary state system. Africa’s Great Lakes region has remained volatile for the past three decades.
This month marks the 30th anniversary of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, which resulted in 800,000 deaths and spilt 2-million refugees into the conflict’s current epicentre: eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where 6-million people have died and another 7-million remain internally displaced...
