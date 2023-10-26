World / Africa

Nigeria Supreme Court affirms Bola Tinubu’s election victory

Opposition ‘alarmed and disappointed’ by the ruling

26 October 2023 - 19:38
by Camillus Eboh
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu looks on after his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, May 29 2023. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Abuja — Nigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld President Bola Tinubu's election win, bringing to an end a legal challenge brought by his two main rivals, who argued that his victory was marred by irregularities.

The ruling will give 71-year-old Tinubu a clear mandate to govern Africa’s most populous nation, which is grappling with double-digit inflation, foreign currency shortages, a weakening naira, widespread insecurity and crude oil theft.

The biggest opposition, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said it was “alarmed and disappointed” by the ruling, but Tinubu welcomed the judgment.

“We are all members of one household, and this moment demands that we continue to work and build our country together,” Tinubu said in a statement.

Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999 after three decades of almost uninterrupted military rule, but accusations of ballot-rigging and fraud have followed its electoral cycles.

The judgment by seven Supreme Court judges, which is final, follows a pattern seen in previous presidential elections that have been challenged in court. None of the attempts to overturn results through the courts has been successful.

“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man,” the PDP said.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party came second and third respectively in the February vote, but rejected the result and called for Tinubu's win to be annulled.

The two opposition leaders had appealed a September 6 tribunal judgment that endorsed Tinubu’s victory.

In the appeal, they argued that the electoral commission failed to electronically transmit results from polling stations to an online portal, which undermined their authenticity.

They also said Tinubu had won less than 25% of the vote in the federal capital Abuja so he did not meet the legal threshold to become president.

The judges dismissed all their arguments.

Reuters 

Nigeria’s free food scheme a poor substitute for cancelled fuel subsidy

Anger is rising as it is felt the state handouts do not go far enough to offset soaring prices
World
3 days ago

Nigerian reform drive falters

Key planks of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s lightning-fast reform programme are coming loose
World
4 weeks ago

Nigeria’s electricity grid suffers total system collapse

The grid collapsed at least four times in 2022, which authorities blamed on technical problems
World
1 month ago

Nigeria opposition will appeal Bola Tinubu’s presidential win

No legal challenge to the result of a presidential election has succeeded since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999
World
1 month ago
