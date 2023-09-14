Nigeria’s electricity grid suffers total system collapse

The central bank for the 20 countries that share the euro faces a dilemma about interest- rate increases
Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies reported “a total system collapse” on Thursday, causing widespread blackouts across Africa’s biggest economy.
Power generation fell to zero in the early hours, rising to 273 megawatts (MW) by 10.30am, still well below the daily average of 4,100MW, data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed.
TCN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Grid power supply is erratic in Nigeria, forcing households and businesses to use diesel and petrol generators.
The grid collapsed at least four times in 2022, which authorities blamed on technical problems.
Nigeria has 12,500MW of installed capacity, but produces about a quarter of that.
President Bola Tinubu has promised to improve supply by allowing state governments to build power plants in a bid to help spur sluggish economic growth.
Reuters
