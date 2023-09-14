World / Africa

Nigeria’s electricity grid suffers total system collapse

The grid collapsed at least four times in 2022, which authorities blamed on technical problems

14 September 2023 - 14:01 MacDonald Dzirutwe
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies reported “a total system collapse” on Thursday, causing widespread blackouts across Africa’s biggest economy.

Power generation fell to zero in the early hours, rising to 273 megawatts (MW) by 10.30am, still well below the daily average of 4,100MW, data from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) showed.

TCN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Grid power supply is erratic in Nigeria, forcing households and businesses to use diesel and petrol generators.

The grid collapsed at least four times in 2022, which authorities blamed on technical problems.

Nigeria has 12,500MW of installed capacity, but produces about a quarter of that.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to improve supply by allowing state governments to build power plants in a bid to help spur sluggish economic growth.

Reuters

Some Moroccan quake survivors fending for themselves

Worst-hit hamlets have been last to receive help
World
22 hours ago

Apocalyptic flooding destroys Libya’s Derna

The politically fractured country faces a humanitarian crisis, with a death toll of 5,000 expected to rise
World
1 day ago

EU worried about Ivory Coast’s tardy cocoa sustainability drive

One year away from the entry into force of a regulation there is no or very little movement, officials say
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nigeria’s electricity grid suffers total system ...
World / Africa
2.
Ruling by judge hurts immigrants brought to US as ...
World / Americas
3.
Explainer: Norway’s plans to mine the seabed
World / Europe
4.
Norway’s left-wing party demands Arctic mining ...
World / Europe
5.
Taiwan to Elon Musk: ‘We are not for sale’
World / Asia

Related Articles

UN’s Sudan envoy warns of full-blown war as he steps down

World / Africa

Civilians killed in crossfire in Sudan’s second city

World / Africa

Bodies wash ashore as Libya storm toll soars

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.