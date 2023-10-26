MARKET WRAP: JSE sees red as Meta disappoints
Stronger-than-expected US GDP growth likely to reinforce Fed’s view that rates should remain high for time being
26 October 2023 - 19:32
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Thursday after another tech giant’s quarterly report failed to live up to expectations.
Stronger than forecast US GDP data, driven largely by consumer spending and residential construction, added to the gloom since the news is likely to reinforce the Federal Reserve’s view that interest rates need to remain elevated to bring inflation down...
