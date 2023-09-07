World / Africa

Nigeria opposition will appeal Bola Tinubu’s presidential win

No legal challenge to the result of a presidential election has succeeded since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999

07 September 2023 - 10:39 Abraham Achirga
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, in this May 29 2023 file photo. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu waves at a crowd, during his swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, in this May 29 2023 file photo. Picture: TEMILADE ADELAJA/REUTERS

Abuja — Nigeria’s main opposition candidates will appeal a tribunal ruling that affirmed Bola Tinubu’s victory in a disputed presidential election in February that they claim was marred by irregularities, their lawyers said.

Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who came second and third respectively, had asked the court to cancel the election, alleging everything from vote fraud to failure by the electoral agency to post results electronically. They wanted Tinubu to be disqualified.

But the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday dismissed their petitions point-by-point in a judgment that lasted more than 11 hours.

The ruling followed a pattern seen in previous election years in Africa’s most populous country, where no legal challenge to the outcome of a presidential election has succeeded since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, told reporters his team would read the full judgment and launch an appeal at the Supreme Court.

“We have the firm instruction of our client to challenge the judgment on appeal. Once we have it (judgment) we will swing into action,” he said.

Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, said “we have not received justice” and would also file an appeal, adding “the struggle continues.”

An appeal at the Supreme Court should be filed within 14 days from the date of the tribunal ruling. The apex court then has 60 days to hear the case and make its ruling. 

Reuters

Mnangagwa sworn in for a second term after disputed elections

Ramaphosa joins Mozambique and DRC leaders at the ceremony, while Zambia's Hichilema stays away
World
2 days ago

Gabon coup leader sworn in as interim president

State TV showed images of a cheering crowd and armoured personnel carriers firing into the sea to mark the moment
World
2 days ago

Nigerian tribunal to rule on presidential vote challenge on Wednesday

President Bola Tinubu is being challenged by his two main opponents
World
2 days ago

Africa endures more severe warming, posing risk of conflict

Climate change might stoke communal violence over resources, says AU-UN report
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nigeria opposition will appeal Bola Tinubu’s ...
World / Africa
2.
Russian war critics face one arrest after another
World / Europe
3.
Germany’s wind power stalls on permit gridlock
World / Europe
4.
Texas driver’s heat death spotlights workplace ...
World
5.
Africa wants new taxes to fund moves to tackle ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Bola Tinubu survives rivals’ challenge to election victory in Nigeria

World / Africa

Africa wants new taxes to fund moves to tackle climate change

World / Africa

Darfur’s dark déjà vu: US envoy sounds alarm

World / Africa

Africa seeks climate finance solutions at Nairobi conference

World / Africa

Former Lundin Oil execs deny war crimes charges in Sudan

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.