Zimbabwean police arrest 40 CCC members for blocking traffic

Zimbabweans head to the polls on August 23 to choose from a dozen candidates vying to be the county’s next president. Picture: 123RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
Zimbabwe police arrested 40 members of the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), including an aspirant MP, for blocking traffic in Harare’s Machipisa suburb on Tuesday.
Police confirmed in a statement the arrest of CCC aspirant MP Gladmore Hakata and other opposition members, saying they conducted an “unsanctioned car rally” blocking traffic and disrupting order.
A total 40 CCC activists were arrested for contravening the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, the statement reads.
The CCC convener, Lawrence Materege, notified the local regulating authority for Harare South of their rally set for Churu Farm on August 15.
“The convener and Gladmore Hakata then decided to divert from the notified rally at Churu Farm and went on a car rally procession from the Glen View area into High Glen Road, Main Street, Machipisa Road into Highfield suburb and stopped at the OK Machipisa traffic lights while openly blocking traffic. They started to chant party slogans and sing.”
The police arrested the activists who were led by Hakata.
Police has also seized three trucks and speakers used in the rally, the statement reads.
Video footage posted on social media shows the CCC members clad in yellow work suits and T-shirts, on the back of trucks singing and dancing.
Addressing journalists during a press conference on Wednesday, Fadzayi Mahere, a CCC spokesperson, said the arrests are unlawful.
“As our members were mobilising on their way to a rally, the police ambushed them and unlawfully conducted dragnet arrests.
“In campaign season, we expect the playing field to be free and fair in as far as campaigning is concerned. We don’t expect Zanu-PF to abuse state institutions to stop our members from campaigning. We demand the release of our 40 members. They committed no crime,” said Mahere.
Zimbabwe will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday next week. The main contest is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second term, and Nelson Chamisa of the CCC.
Zimbabwean police arrest 40 CCC members for blocking traffic
CCC aspirant MP Gladmore Hakata and others held for conducting an ‘unsanctioned car rally’ and disrupting order
Zimbabwe police arrested 40 members of the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), including an aspirant MP, for blocking traffic in Harare’s Machipisa suburb on Tuesday.
Police confirmed in a statement the arrest of CCC aspirant MP Gladmore Hakata and other opposition members, saying they conducted an “unsanctioned car rally” blocking traffic and disrupting order.
A total 40 CCC activists were arrested for contravening the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act, the statement reads.
The CCC convener, Lawrence Materege, notified the local regulating authority for Harare South of their rally set for Churu Farm on August 15.
“The convener and Gladmore Hakata then decided to divert from the notified rally at Churu Farm and went on a car rally procession from the Glen View area into High Glen Road, Main Street, Machipisa Road into Highfield suburb and stopped at the OK Machipisa traffic lights while openly blocking traffic. They started to chant party slogans and sing.”
The police arrested the activists who were led by Hakata.
Police has also seized three trucks and speakers used in the rally, the statement reads.
Video footage posted on social media shows the CCC members clad in yellow work suits and T-shirts, on the back of trucks singing and dancing.
Addressing journalists during a press conference on Wednesday, Fadzayi Mahere, a CCC spokesperson, said the arrests are unlawful.
“As our members were mobilising on their way to a rally, the police ambushed them and unlawfully conducted dragnet arrests.
“In campaign season, we expect the playing field to be free and fair in as far as campaigning is concerned. We don’t expect Zanu-PF to abuse state institutions to stop our members from campaigning. We demand the release of our 40 members. They committed no crime,” said Mahere.
Zimbabwe will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday next week. The main contest is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is seeking a second term, and Nelson Chamisa of the CCC.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Another chaotic Zimbabwean election looms
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora withdraws from Zimbabwe election race
Zimbabwe’s voteless, voiceless diaspora
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.