EDITORIAL: Another chaotic Zimbabwean election looms
Zimbabweans go to the polls next week to elect MPs and a ‘new president’
On August 23, millions of Zimbabweans will go to the polls to elect MPs and a “new president”. However, the hope that this much-anticipated election will turn the country’s fortunes around is being tempered by growing fears that the election outcome will not be credible enough to enable Zimbabwe to secure much-needed investment to grow the economy, create jobs and reduce poverty.
If, as feared, the election is deemed rigged, unfair and not free, it will not be the first to be considered as lacking legitimacy. For decades now, Zimbabwe, once Southern Africa’s second most industrialised economy with a well-educated elite, has held controversial elections that have kept the ruling Zanu-PF in power through a combination of electoral manipulation and harassment of the opposition...
