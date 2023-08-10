Zimbabwe’s voteless, voiceless diaspora
As Zimbabweans gear up for elections on August 23, the debate around the diaspora vote is front-and-centre. Analysts say excluding the voices of those living outside the country is a subversion of democracy
10 August 2023 - 05:00
“I will be a president for those looking for a political home that embraces talent and meritocracy. We must focus on a sustained fight against poverty, uplift the poor, widows and orphans in our society. It is time we roll our sleeves and fix our broken system.”
On June 19, former Zimbabwean cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere took to Twitter to announce his candidacy for the country’s presidential election on August 23 — a race he fully intended to win. ..
