×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Kenya’s top court to rule on disputed presidential election on Monday

Four out of seven election commissioners disowned the result announced by the commission chairman, saying the tallying had been opaque

04 September 2022 - 19:23 Aaron Ross
Kenya's Supreme Court judges led by chief justice Martha Koome flanked by her deputy, Philomena Mwilu and judge Mohammed Ibrahim at court in Nairobi, Kenya, September 2 2022. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
Kenya's Supreme Court judges led by chief justice Martha Koome flanked by her deputy, Philomena Mwilu and judge Mohammed Ibrahim at court in Nairobi, Kenya, September 2 2022. Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenya’s Supreme Court will decide on Monday whether to uphold or nullify the result of last month’s presidential election, a ruling anxiously awaited in a country scarred by previous bouts of poll-related violence.

The seven-member court will rule after three days of oral arguments last week by lawyers representing the two main candidates and rival camps of election commissioners.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, making his fifth presidential bid, says Deputy President William Ruto’s narrow win was the product of massive fraud. Four out of seven election commissioners disowned the result announced by the commission chairman, saying the tallying had been opaque.

The Supreme Court made history in the last election in 2017 by annulling President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory over Odinga because of procedural irregularities.

Kenyatta prevailed in a re-run that Odinga boycotted.

About 100 people were killed in election-related clashes that year. This time, protests briefly broke out in several Odinga strongholds after the election commission chair declared Ruto the victor on August 15, but Odinga urged supporters to stay peaceful and the streets have remained calm since.

Tempers have mainly flared online, where Odinga and Ruto’s partisans have bombarded social media with often outlandish claims and counterclaims.

Fraud accusations 

Odinga, who was backed by the term-limited Kenyatta in this election, has alleged that a team working for Ruto hacked into the commission’s system and replaced genuine pictures of polling station result forms with fake ones, increasing Ruto’s share.

“The evidence that has been presented by the petitioner shows a well orchestrated and fraudulent scheme that was executed with military precision,” Odinga’s lawyer, Philip Murgor, told the court on Friday.

Odinga and the four dissident commissioners also accuse commission chairman Wafula Chebukati of violating electoral law by unilaterally carrying out the vote tally and declaring the result. The official numbers showed Ruto receiving 50.49%, enough to avoid a second round run-off.

Ruto and Chebukati have rejected all of these allegations. Ruto’s legal team dismissed Odinga’s claims as a “shock and awe” strategy that lacks concrete evidence.

If the court nullifies the result, a new election must be organised within 60 days. The court’s decision is final.

Kenya is a key Western ally in an unstable region, contributing troops to peacekeeping missions in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also hosts the regional headquarters of many global companies and organisations.

While generally stable, it has seen repeated instances of election-related violence, often along ethnic lines.

More than 1,200 were killed in clashes after the 2007 election, when Odinga accused then-President Mwai Kibaki’s party of massive rigging.

Reuters

Raila Odinga goes to court to challenge Kenyan election result

The election commissioner declared William Ruto had won the election by a slim margin, but four of seven election commissioners dissented
World
1 week ago

Mammoth task ahead of Kenya’s first female chief justice, Martha Koome

Koome’s appointment made her the first female head of any Kenyan branch of government
World
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Ruto’s win in Kenya is the start of a break with ethnic politics

Many Kikuyu voted overwhelmingly for him in a welcome sign that policy trumped tribal loyalty
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What prosecutors found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ...
World / Americas
2.
Britain’s new PM faces major challenges
World / Europe
3.
G-7 plans price cap for purchases of Russian oil
World
4.
Australia opens door to skilled workers
World / Asia
5.
Disaster fears grow as Ukraine nuclear plant ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Kenya’s Ruto rushes into office as Odinga heads to court

World / Africa

Kenya braces for legal battle — and violence — after disputed election outcome

World / Africa

William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election amid results row

News

Kenya governing party official alleges rigging of polls

World / Africa

CARTOON: Change in Kenya?

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.