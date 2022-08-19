EDITORIAL: Ruto’s win in Kenya is the start of a break with ethnic politics

Markets continue to watch data releases closely as they try to gauge whether or not the worst of aggressive monetary policy tightening is over
Many Kikuyu voted overwhelmingly for him in a welcome sign that policy trumped tribal loyalty
Deputy president says local govenrment must collect from consumers or face consequences
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
The coal miner has revised its target of developing 3GW of renewable energy by 2030 down to 1.6GW as it looks at other options to diversify
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
Justice department chief insists the ongoing investigation into Trump would be ‘severely compromised’ if the affidavit is released
England captain leads fight back but Jansen and Maharaj put on 72 for seventh wicket to put SA in control
Fantasy hunger games between ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Ring of Power’ are about to commence
For those who have been vaguely following Kenyan elections over the years, it would have probably been a foregone conclusion that longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga will be the next president. Except, he is not.
Odinga had the endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is from the country’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu, which has supplied all of Kenya’s presidents since independence. He fell short at his fifth attempt at ascending to Kenya’s highest office, pipped to the post by former ally and deputy president for the past decade William Ruto, who is from the smaller Kalenjin ethnic group in the Rift Valley that has produced most of Kenya’s famous distance runners. ..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Ruto’s win in Kenya is the start of a break with ethnic politics
Many Kikuyu voted overwhelmingly for him in a welcome sign that policy trumped tribal loyalty
For those who have been vaguely following Kenyan elections over the years, it would have probably been a foregone conclusion that longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga will be the next president. Except, he is not.
Odinga had the endorsement of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is from the country’s largest ethnic group, the Kikuyu, which has supplied all of Kenya’s presidents since independence. He fell short at his fifth attempt at ascending to Kenya’s highest office, pipped to the post by former ally and deputy president for the past decade William Ruto, who is from the smaller Kalenjin ethnic group in the Rift Valley that has produced most of Kenya’s famous distance runners. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.