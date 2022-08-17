Kenya’s Ruto rushes into office as Odinga heads to court

UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
But could it be that in the event of a hot war, keeping the Cape sea route open might still be important to the West?
‘Nuggets’, ‘biltong’, ‘sausages’, ‘meatballs’, ‘patties’ and ‘burgers’ are deemed as terms for meat only
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Tech company wants to make more products outside China
This is the steepest fall in retail activity since January 2021, showing the effects of higher inflation and interest rates
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Vast probe into banking irregularities targets former mayor, now chancellor, for questioning
World cricket is on a precipice and Test cricket must be allowed to survive in order to embed the basic principles of the game
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Nairobi — Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, said on Wednesday there was no time to waste in tackling an economic crisis, as defeated rival Raila Odinga prepared a legal challenge to overturn his loss in the August 9 election.
Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday by Kenya’s election commission chair after a closely fought race to lead East Africa’s richest country, but four of the seven election commissioners have challenged the results.
Odinga has said he will contest the decision in court, calling it a “travesty”.
Ruto, nevertheless, said he was forging ahead with creating an administration, promising that no Kenyan would be excluded, whatever their political or ethnic affiliation.
“I really want us to know that the expectations of the people of Kenya are huge. We don’t have the luxury of wasting time,” Ruto, currently deputy president, said after meeting elected officials from his alliance at his official residence.
The 55-year-old did not directly address Odinga’s plan to challenge his victory, but said: “If there will be court processes, we will engage because we adhere to the rule of law.”
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor will have to quickly address an economic crisis that has left Kenyans struggling with soaring prices and rising unemployment.
His ability to do so will be hampered by debt built up to finance development through Kenyatta’s 10 years in office, during which economic output doubled.
At a separate meeting in the capital, elected officials from Odinga’s alliance met to chart their next steps in what is likely to be a bruising legal battle over the election result.
Odinga did not speak at the event but his running mate, Martha Karua, a former justice minister, said: “Ours is victory deferred. As we explore legal and constitutional avenues, let everybody know, victory is coming home.”
Odinga, a veteran presidential candidate who was making his fifth stab at the office, has until Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court.
He has gone down this path before, in 2013 and in 2017, when the presidential election result was quashed.
The court said it was ready to handle any petition and was making preparations just in case.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Kenya’s Ruto rushes into office as Odinga heads to court
Nairobi — Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto, said on Wednesday there was no time to waste in tackling an economic crisis, as defeated rival Raila Odinga prepared a legal challenge to overturn his loss in the August 9 election.
Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday by Kenya’s election commission chair after a closely fought race to lead East Africa’s richest country, but four of the seven election commissioners have challenged the results.
Odinga has said he will contest the decision in court, calling it a “travesty”.
Ruto, nevertheless, said he was forging ahead with creating an administration, promising that no Kenyan would be excluded, whatever their political or ethnic affiliation.
“I really want us to know that the expectations of the people of Kenya are huge. We don’t have the luxury of wasting time,” Ruto, currently deputy president, said after meeting elected officials from his alliance at his official residence.
The 55-year-old did not directly address Odinga’s plan to challenge his victory, but said: “If there will be court processes, we will engage because we adhere to the rule of law.”
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor will have to quickly address an economic crisis that has left Kenyans struggling with soaring prices and rising unemployment.
His ability to do so will be hampered by debt built up to finance development through Kenyatta’s 10 years in office, during which economic output doubled.
At a separate meeting in the capital, elected officials from Odinga’s alliance met to chart their next steps in what is likely to be a bruising legal battle over the election result.
Odinga did not speak at the event but his running mate, Martha Karua, a former justice minister, said: “Ours is victory deferred. As we explore legal and constitutional avenues, let everybody know, victory is coming home.”
Odinga, a veteran presidential candidate who was making his fifth stab at the office, has until Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court.
He has gone down this path before, in 2013 and in 2017, when the presidential election result was quashed.
The court said it was ready to handle any petition and was making preparations just in case.
Reuters
Alliances in balancing act
William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election amid results row
Kenya braces for legal battle — and violence — after disputed election outcome
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ruto pulls ahead in Kenya’s presidential vote count as scuffles break out
Kenya governing party official alleges rigging of polls
CARTOON: Change in Kenya?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.