×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Shell and Total Namibia oil discoveries are ‘significant’

The discoveries, likely in the billions of barrels, could make Namibia the latest oil producer along the African Atlantic coast

04 September 2022 - 19:17 Bate Felix
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Dakar — Namibian offshore oil and gas discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell are of commercial quantities, likely in the billions of barrels, the southern African nation’s mines and energy minister said on Friday.

Both companies announced earlier this year that they had made “significant” discoveries offshore Namibia, and are currently making assessments.

The companies did not detail the quantities found but a source told Reuters that Total’s discovery was more than 1-billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The discoveries could make Namibia, the southern neighbour of Opec member Angola, the latest oil producer along the African Atlantic coast.

“The companies are cautious, but have talked about commercial quantities in billions of barrels,” Namibia mines and energy minister Tom Alweendo told Reuters on the sideline of an oil conference in Dakar, Senegal.

“The commerciality is there. They basically want to make sure that before they commit to production investment, they know what exact quantities are there,” Alweendo said.

He added that the firms are in the process of drilling their second and third wells, and by the end of the year would have done the appraisals and have estimated figures.

The minister told the conference on Thursday that the companies could start production in four years.

“Both companies are keen to accelerate the process to production and have both mentioned that in four years, they should start producing. It is not something that we imposed, but it is something that we have discussed,” he said.

Reuters

HCI partner targets up to R1bn for oilfield drilling in Namibia

Impact Oil & Gas wants  further appraisal of wells as leaked reports show they could contain at least 3-billion barrels
Companies
1 month ago

EU eyes green hydrogen deal with Namibia

The  bloc is keen to cut its dependence on Russian energy and increase its own imports of the fuel
World
2 months ago

AMIR BEN YAHMED: European U-turn on gas presents historic opportunity for Africa

The continent is well placed to exploit its resources to smooth the energy transition
Opinion
2 months ago

Namibia launches sovereign wealth fund

President Hage Geingob says the fund will protect the country against future economic shocks
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What prosecutors found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago ...
World / Americas
2.
Britain’s new PM faces major challenges
World / Europe
3.
G-7 plans price cap for purchases of Russian oil
World
4.
Australia opens door to skilled workers
World / Asia
5.
Disaster fears grow as Ukraine nuclear plant ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

HCI weighs options on rich Venus oilfield

Companies

African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned

World / Africa

HCI partner targets up to R1bn for oilfield drilling in Namibia

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.