Opinion

CARTOON: Change in Kenya?

10 August 2022 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, August 10 2022
Kenyans choose new president from familiar faces

Large numbers of young people have not registered to vote with many fed up about inequality and lack of trust
World
12 hours ago

Kenyan Shilling slides to record low against dollar on eve of elections

Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation
Markets
1 day ago

Kenya’s presidential hopefuls ramp up pledges to address spiralling cost of living

A ‘Hustler Fund’ and ‘Babacare’ are two initiatives touted by the candidates ahead of next week’s election
News
4 days ago

Kenya’s soap opera election

The cards seem to be stacked against vice-president William Ruto, but it would be foolish to write him off
Opinion
5 days ago

Disenchanted Kenyans prepare for elections

Many voters, frustrated by corruption and skyrocketing food and fuel prices, want change, but both election frontrunners have ties to outgoing ...
World
5 days ago
Monday, August 8 2022
