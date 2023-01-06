World

Free trade and globalisation boost authoritarian regimes, says Japanese minister

A ‘new world order’ based on the values of like-minded democracies is needed to combat them

06 January 2023 - 08:17 David Brunnstrom, Michael Martina, Tim Kelly and Katharine Jackson
Firefighters take part in the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire review in Tokyo. ISSEI KATO/REUTERS
Firefighters take part in the Tokyo Fire Department's New Year's Fire review in Tokyo. ISSEI KATO/REUTERS

Washington — Japan’s trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic interdependence have bolstered authoritarian regimes and the US and like-minded democracies should counter them with a “new world order”.

“Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily,” Japan’s economy, trade and industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“We must rebuild a world order based on the fundamental values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” he added.

Nishimura spoke ahead of a visit to Washington next week by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks expected to cover issues including Ukraine, North Korea and China’s tensions with Taiwan. That summit will be preceded by talks between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.

Kishida said this week he would discuss Tokyo’s new security policy after Washington’s key ally in countering China’s growing might in Asia in December unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War 2.

Nishimura’s call to arms comes amid growing concern after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Beijing and Moscow will use their control over energy resources and sway over manufacturing supply chains to stop the US, Japan, Europe and others from opposing their diplomatic and military goals.

Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised nations are likely to discuss how to respond to economic coercion when they meet in May in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Nishimura said. “We might need to make preparations to identify the choke points of countries wanting to engage in coercion and then take countermeasures if necessary,” he said.

Nishimura warned that democracies need to protect their industrial power and guard against the loss of technologies, particularly those that could be diverted to military use. He urged US-Japan co-operation to extend beyond semiconductors to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and quantum science.

He promised to work more closely with Washington on export controls, although he did not say whether Tokyo would match the sweeping restriction on exports of chip manufacturing equipment imposed by US President Joe Biden’s administration in October.

“It is ... absolutely imperative for us to reinforce our co-operation in the area of export controls,” he said. “We will implement strict export controls grounded in international co-operation while engaging closely in the exchange of views with the US and other relevant countries.”

Nishimura met with US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo ahead of his speech. A commerce department statement said they discussed the importance of working together on research and development (R&D) and export controls.

The statement said they were joined by executives from International Business Machines and Japan’s Rapidus who shared an overview of their collaboration on semiconductor R&D.

The Biden administration said in October it planned to ink a deal with allies in the near term to bring them on board with sweeping new US rules curbing China’s access to sophisticated chip-making tools in a bid to slow its technological and military advance.

Nishimura is to meet with US trade representative Katherine Tai on Friday to sign a memorandum for the launch of a task force to promote human rights and international labour standards in supply chains, the US trade department said.

Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper cited Japanese officials as saying the move was spurred by issues such as alleged forced labour of minority Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region and the new body will aim to promulgate regulations that Washington has strengthened to tackle such problems.

Reuters

CHRIS ROPER: The war on you

Venal governments are cracking down on journalists the world over, under the guise of halting 'fake news'. But when politicians attack media freedom, ...
Features
2 weeks ago

Study paints a grim picture of the state of democracy

Number of countries experiencing severe erosion of freedoms — including the US — is at an all-time high, according to an intergovernmental monitor
World
1 month ago

TRISTEN TAYLOR: Sanctions are ineffective and produce only misery

The big powers maintain them out of desperation and, sometimes, cynicism
Opinion
1 month ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: US and China tech policy skirmishes now a blatant new cold war

The moves by both sides will be a generation-defining rupture the implications of which we can’t quite yet measure
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox ...
World / Europe
2.
Eleven votes later McCarthy’s speaker bid still ...
World / Americas
3.
Former Botswana president Khama asks court to set ...
World / Africa
4.
Putin deploys new hypersonic cruise missiles to ...
World / Europe
5.
Russia blames soldiers’ cellphone use for deadly ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Economic acid test for the Latin American pink tide

News / World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.