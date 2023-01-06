Free trade and globalisation boost authoritarian regimes, says Japanese minister

The MSCI World equity index traded steadily on Friday, on course for its fifth consecutive weekly drop despite a brief rally earlier in the week.
President should see 2023 as an opportunity to make the right decisions and demonstrate greater urgency
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
No word on the fate of the measure, but Ramaphosa says fight against shortcomings continues
The planned layoffs come as investor interest in digital assets slumps
Sector battled power and water cuts, floods, Transnet woes and production cost pressures
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
M23 militia agreed to leave occupied areas by December 23 as part of a ceasefire brokered by East African regional leaders
Vialli earned 59 caps for Italy and played for Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Washington — Japan’s trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic interdependence have bolstered authoritarian regimes and the US and like-minded democracies should counter them with a “new world order”.
“Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily,” Japan’s economy, trade and industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
“We must rebuild a world order based on the fundamental values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” he added.
Nishimura spoke ahead of a visit to Washington next week by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks expected to cover issues including Ukraine, North Korea and China’s tensions with Taiwan. That summit will be preceded by talks between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.
Kishida said this week he would discuss Tokyo’s new security policy after Washington’s key ally in countering China’s growing might in Asia in December unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War 2.
Nishimura’s call to arms comes amid growing concern after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Beijing and Moscow will use their control over energy resources and sway over manufacturing supply chains to stop the US, Japan, Europe and others from opposing their diplomatic and military goals.
Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised nations are likely to discuss how to respond to economic coercion when they meet in May in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Nishimura said. “We might need to make preparations to identify the choke points of countries wanting to engage in coercion and then take countermeasures if necessary,” he said.
Nishimura warned that democracies need to protect their industrial power and guard against the loss of technologies, particularly those that could be diverted to military use. He urged US-Japan co-operation to extend beyond semiconductors to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and quantum science.
He promised to work more closely with Washington on export controls, although he did not say whether Tokyo would match the sweeping restriction on exports of chip manufacturing equipment imposed by US President Joe Biden’s administration in October.
“It is ... absolutely imperative for us to reinforce our co-operation in the area of export controls,” he said. “We will implement strict export controls grounded in international co-operation while engaging closely in the exchange of views with the US and other relevant countries.”
Nishimura met with US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo ahead of his speech. A commerce department statement said they discussed the importance of working together on research and development (R&D) and export controls.
The statement said they were joined by executives from International Business Machines and Japan’s Rapidus who shared an overview of their collaboration on semiconductor R&D.
The Biden administration said in October it planned to ink a deal with allies in the near term to bring them on board with sweeping new US rules curbing China’s access to sophisticated chip-making tools in a bid to slow its technological and military advance.
Nishimura is to meet with US trade representative Katherine Tai on Friday to sign a memorandum for the launch of a task force to promote human rights and international labour standards in supply chains, the US trade department said.
Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper cited Japanese officials as saying the move was spurred by issues such as alleged forced labour of minority Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region and the new body will aim to promulgate regulations that Washington has strengthened to tackle such problems.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Free trade and globalisation boost authoritarian regimes, says Japanese minister
A ‘new world order’ based on the values of like-minded democracies is needed to combat them
Washington — Japan’s trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic interdependence have bolstered authoritarian regimes and the US and like-minded democracies should counter them with a “new world order”.
“Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily,” Japan’s economy, trade and industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
“We must rebuild a world order based on the fundamental values of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” he added.
Nishimura spoke ahead of a visit to Washington next week by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks expected to cover issues including Ukraine, North Korea and China’s tensions with Taiwan. That summit will be preceded by talks between the defence and foreign ministers of the two countries.
Kishida said this week he would discuss Tokyo’s new security policy after Washington’s key ally in countering China’s growing might in Asia in December unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War 2.
Nishimura’s call to arms comes amid growing concern after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that Beijing and Moscow will use their control over energy resources and sway over manufacturing supply chains to stop the US, Japan, Europe and others from opposing their diplomatic and military goals.
Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialised nations are likely to discuss how to respond to economic coercion when they meet in May in the Japanese city of Hiroshima, Nishimura said. “We might need to make preparations to identify the choke points of countries wanting to engage in coercion and then take countermeasures if necessary,” he said.
Nishimura warned that democracies need to protect their industrial power and guard against the loss of technologies, particularly those that could be diverted to military use. He urged US-Japan co-operation to extend beyond semiconductors to biotechnology, artificial intelligence and quantum science.
He promised to work more closely with Washington on export controls, although he did not say whether Tokyo would match the sweeping restriction on exports of chip manufacturing equipment imposed by US President Joe Biden’s administration in October.
“It is ... absolutely imperative for us to reinforce our co-operation in the area of export controls,” he said. “We will implement strict export controls grounded in international co-operation while engaging closely in the exchange of views with the US and other relevant countries.”
Nishimura met with US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo ahead of his speech. A commerce department statement said they discussed the importance of working together on research and development (R&D) and export controls.
The statement said they were joined by executives from International Business Machines and Japan’s Rapidus who shared an overview of their collaboration on semiconductor R&D.
The Biden administration said in October it planned to ink a deal with allies in the near term to bring them on board with sweeping new US rules curbing China’s access to sophisticated chip-making tools in a bid to slow its technological and military advance.
Nishimura is to meet with US trade representative Katherine Tai on Friday to sign a memorandum for the launch of a task force to promote human rights and international labour standards in supply chains, the US trade department said.
Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper cited Japanese officials as saying the move was spurred by issues such as alleged forced labour of minority Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region and the new body will aim to promulgate regulations that Washington has strengthened to tackle such problems.
Reuters
CHRIS ROPER: The war on you
Study paints a grim picture of the state of democracy
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Sanctions are ineffective and produce only misery
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: US and China tech policy skirmishes now a blatant new cold war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Economic acid test for the Latin American pink tide
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.