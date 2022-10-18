×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

BOTTOM LINE

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: US and China tech policy skirmishes now a blatant new cold war

The moves by both sides will be a generation-defining rupture the implications of which we can’t quite yet measure

BL Premium
18 October 2022 - 18:51

While Ukraine smoulders under escalated Russian attacks this week, tensions in an altogether different sort of conflict have also been ratcheting up. The US and China have made clear their antagonism in the cold tech war that has been a backdrop to the digital age.

I appreciate that my use of the term “cold war” may rankle historians and military buffs, but I’m hard-pressed to find a better description. Unless we argue that in the context of the information era the current propaganda and policy sparring actually qualifies as shots fired, and we’ve escalated to ... I don’t know ... lukewarm war with cultural casualties? To do so would earn us even more ire, but here I am anyway, laughing in the face of angry comment sections...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.