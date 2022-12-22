News / World

Economic acid test for the Latin American pink tide

If this year’s leftist poll winners fail to reignite their economies voters may soon swing the other way

22 December 2022 - 16:35 Brad Hayes
Picture: 123RF/CLAUDIO DIVIZIA
Picture: 123RF/CLAUDIO DIVIZIA

Dramatic elections in Brazil, Chile and Colombia  brought leftist governments into power across much of Latin America in 2022, capping the region’s second “pink tide” in two decades. 

But their struggles amid stubborn economic headwinds suggest the wave may have crested. An anti-incumbent streak that lifted the Left could soon swing major elections the other way.

To have the same staying power as the Left-wing renaissance at the turn of the century, governments will need to reignite economies that frustrated voters and investors alike in a decade of mostly mediocre growth.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric, 36, took office in March as his country’s most progressive leader in half a century and its youngest. But setbacks including the rejection of a new constitution dented his popularity and forced concessions to the centre, including swapping some of the youthful cohort in his cabinet for more experienced establishment figures.

Colombia also swung sharply to the Left with June’s election of Gustavo Petro, a 62-year-old former guerrilla vowing to tackle inequality with tax and land reforms. He shored up fiscal concern with the former, but spooked investors with a proposed ban on new oil and gas exploration and second-guessing central bank policy.

Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, 77, who narrowly beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October, is a holdover from the region’s first pink tide, when a commodity boom helped him finish his 2003-2010 presidency with record approval.

Corruption scandals and economic mismanagement under his chosen successor tarred Lula’s legacy. Deep polarisation, an ageing workforce and a bigger public debt load will make it nearly impossible for him to achieve such high popularity again.

Why it matters

While the domestic effects are still playing out, Latin America’s progressive slant — which includes the previously elected presidents of Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia — reshaped regional diplomacy.

Many leftist leaders have taken a friendlier approach towards authoritarian governments in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, making it harder for the US and allies to put on pressure.

While Boric spoke out on human rights abuses under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Petro and Lula have been eager to restore diplomatic ties with Caracas.

The region’s ideological sympathies were on display in December when Peru’s leftist former president Pedro Castillo tried to dissolve Congress before it removed him from office in an impeachment vote.

The governments of Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Bolivia and Honduras condemned Castillo’s ousting, some calling it a “coup.” The US state department “welcomes” the appointment of his successor, President Dina Boluarte.

Lula recognised Castillo’s ousting as “constitutional” but did not condemn his attempt to shut down the legislature.

What it means for 2023

The region’s new pink tide has a distinctly green tint, as progressive movements have embraced the fight against climate change. While old guard leftists such as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are still bullish on fossil fuels, many of his peers embrace renewable energy and conservation.

Lula’s top foreign adviser called for Brazil to host a summit of Amazon rainforest countries in the first half of 2023, along with developed countries interested in its preservation. But that and other efforts at elusive “regional integration” built on common ideology may face a closing window of opportunity.

Castillo, evicted about 18 months after his election, may not be the only leftist leader to face difficult times. Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez is nursing an approval rating about 20% ahead of an October election in which he and his allies would face long odds, a reminder that this pink tide may soon, once again, be turning

Reuters

India begins year-long G20 presidency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for international co-operation to deal with global issues.
World
2 weeks ago

STEVEN KUO: Saudi Arabia is emerging as a global power broker

The most stunning international chess move that MBS has pulled was on Joe Biden
Opinion
1 month ago

Why Brazil’s rural boomtowns are behind Bolsonaro

Record-low interest rates during the first half of Bolsonaro’s term helped Brazil’s farmers to invest in capital, while a weak exchange rate and ...
World
1 month ago

Lula forecast to win as Brazilians vote in tense presidential poll

The leftist candidate is poised to beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of the most polarised election in decades
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Popular Articles

Zelensky to tick off some items on his wish list during US visit

News

How China may have created a trap for itself with African lending

News

Ramaphosa savours Nasrec victory, but tough times lie ahead

News

SA’s most vulnerable to get additional Covid-19 booster shots

News

Donald Trump faces double blow next week

News

Related Articles

Jair Bolsonaro loses bid to overturn Brazil’s election result

World / Americas

Brazil’s Bolsonaro yet to concede defeat after Lula’s election victory

World