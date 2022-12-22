Features

CHRIS ROPER: The war on you

Venal governments are cracking down on journalists the world over, under the guise of halting ‘fake news’. But the truth is, when politicians attack media freedom, they’re attacking you

22 December 2022 - 05:00

The persecution of journalist Karyn Maughan by former president-for-hire Jacob Zuma and his bottom-feeding piranhas is a terrible thing, and we have to be thankful that we live in a country where the government, and those who are government adjacent, can’t just put journalists in jail on a whim.

It’s been ugly to watch the Nkandla sock puppets and other self-serving factions harass her, without any regard for the damage they’re doing to our democracy...

