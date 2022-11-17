World

WATCH: Unpacking Britain's autumn budget

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam

17 November 2022
Britain’s finance minister Jeremy Hunt has unveiled the country’s autumn budget, saying that the UK is now officially in a recession. Hunt said the government would increase taxes and cut down on spending. Business Day TV talked to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam, for his views on the budget.

