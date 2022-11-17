Companies

WATCH: Life Healthcare lifts its dividend

Business Day TV talks to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood

17 November 2022 - 22:42
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Life Healthcare has rewarded shareholders with a total dividend worth 40c despite recording a 4.5% fall in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV caught up with company’s CEO, Peter Wharton-Hood, to discuss the factors weighing on its full-year performance.

Or listen to full audio

