Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs during their Nedbank Cup last 32 defeat against Milford FC at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Given Msimango insists Kaizer Chiefs’ players also hurt when they see the suffering of the club’s supporters.
The centreback added that some solid performances in the league built on the back of the clean sheets they had been keeping were a positive sign the squad had potential to end the club’s trophy drought.
Msimango said the players understood the barrage of criticism they had received after being dumped out of the Nedbank Cup last 32 on penalties by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.
Their cup exit means Amakhosi, battling in sixth place in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), will go to nine seasons without silverware in 2023/24.
“What hurts the players most is seeing the hurt of our supporters, because before anything else we are human beings,” Msimango said on Thursday before Chiefs’ league clash against Moroka Swallows at FNB on Saturday (5.45pm).
“They use their hard-earned money to come to the stands and support us. And you interact with some of them as you go about your daily lives and you see the hurt in their eyes.
“It’s the little conversations you have with that petrol attendant or retailer at the shopping centre when they recognise you.
“My message to the supporters is we understand they are hurt and disappointed and they have been patient with the club for not bringing that success.
“But I want them to know we are equally if not more disappointed in ourselves as players because we need to be held accountable for the performances and the results.”
Chiefs players feel for hurting fans, says Msimango
Centreback says players are also affected by fans’ disappointment with the club
