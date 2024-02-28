Sundowns not planning to slow down

Lucas Ribeiro of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
After extending their unbeaten run in Premier Soccer League matches to 40 to set a new benchmark after their 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns are not planning to slow down.
It is a year and five months since Sundowns last suffered a defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on September 2 2022. They are on course for their seventh successive league title this season and look unstoppable at the moment.
A hat-trick by Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the second half was enough to help Masandawana maintain their lead at the top and also reach 10 goals in the scoring charts.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they still want more as they are not satisfied with what they have achieved.
“We want more. More wins, more passes, more goals. More chances, more presses and everything.” Mokwena said.
“This season is not done yet. I was listening to [Mikel] Arteta [Arsenal coach] speaking about players playing 70 games in a season and that’s exactly what’s happening with us if you think about where we are, having played 16 games in the league now.
“Last season, in the first half, we played 30 games and now 16. You put the Bafana Bafana games, seven, plus the qualifiers, and you skate very close to 40 matches that some of the players have played. That takes a lot of good mentality, very good lifestyle, a lot of sacrifices ... and a lot of credit and compliments need to go to the players who are very good human beings.”
Mokwena also praised Ribeiro for his impressive performance against AmaZulu. “Very good. I liked his performance, also in the last game when he came on as a sub in the Champions League [against Nouadhibou],” he said.
“And the message they got is they have to score to play and to score so many goals without Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile also sends a strong message for the competition for places. Very proud of him. He is a good person. I was telling the guys that in Mauritania, he was on the bench, but he was handing out water to the rest of the players who were in the heat and playing.
“This is the mentality. He is a good person. He wants to celebrate other people’s success. But this is the type of group we have. Good human beings, very honest even though they are tired and some are struggling with flu. I’m very privileged to work with this group.”
Sundowns will switch their focus to the CAF Champions League final group match against TP Mazembe this weekend, where the winner will top the group.
Sundowns not planning to slow down
After extending their unbeaten run in Premier Soccer League matches to 40 to set a new benchmark after their 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns are not planning to slow down.
It is a year and five months since Sundowns last suffered a defeat at the hands of SuperSport United on September 2 2022. They are on course for their seventh successive league title this season and look unstoppable at the moment.
A hat-trick by Lucas Ribeiro Costa in the second half was enough to help Masandawana maintain their lead at the top and also reach 10 goals in the scoring charts.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they still want more as they are not satisfied with what they have achieved.
“We want more. More wins, more passes, more goals. More chances, more presses and everything.” Mokwena said.
“This season is not done yet. I was listening to [Mikel] Arteta [Arsenal coach] speaking about players playing 70 games in a season and that’s exactly what’s happening with us if you think about where we are, having played 16 games in the league now.
“Last season, in the first half, we played 30 games and now 16. You put the Bafana Bafana games, seven, plus the qualifiers, and you skate very close to 40 matches that some of the players have played. That takes a lot of good mentality, very good lifestyle, a lot of sacrifices ... and a lot of credit and compliments need to go to the players who are very good human beings.”
Mokwena also praised Ribeiro for his impressive performance against AmaZulu. “Very good. I liked his performance, also in the last game when he came on as a sub in the Champions League [against Nouadhibou],” he said.
“And the message they got is they have to score to play and to score so many goals without Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile also sends a strong message for the competition for places. Very proud of him. He is a good person. I was telling the guys that in Mauritania, he was on the bench, but he was handing out water to the rest of the players who were in the heat and playing.
“This is the mentality. He is a good person. He wants to celebrate other people’s success. But this is the type of group we have. Good human beings, very honest even though they are tired and some are struggling with flu. I’m very privileged to work with this group.”
Sundowns will switch their focus to the CAF Champions League final group match against TP Mazembe this weekend, where the winner will top the group.
Jacksa coach James Mothibi speaks out on violence at Motsepe game
Johnson apologises to ‘16-million supporters’ after Chiefs’ cup humiliation
The kids came to the party for Klopp’s ‘most special’ trophy of his career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chiefs can barely respond to an email request, never mind win a trophy
Man Utd will not change approach against Forest, says Ten Hag
Premier League talking points: Ten Hag expects more from Antony
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.