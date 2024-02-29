ROAD TEST
REVIEW: Electric BMW iX1 is a millionaire’s EV bargain
BMW’s most affordable battery-powered car offers appealing space and performance for R1.2m
29 February 2024 - 16:33
BMW has embraced the electric trend with gusto with its launch of several battery-electric models in SA in the past couple of years. It has gained a firm foothold in the fledgling segment — five of the country’s top 10 EVs sold last year were BMWs.
The iX1 is the most affordable battery-powered BMW, with the luxury compact crossover priced at R1,205,000 for the standard xLine model and R1,245,000 for the more dapper M Sport version. The rest of BMW's EV range is priced between R1.3m and R3.0m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.