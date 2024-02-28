Nigeria stands between Banyana and Paris Olympics

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is hoping to have her best and most experienced players available when they take on old nemesis Nigeria to fight for one of Africa’s two spots at the Paris Olympics women’s football tournament.

Striker and stand-in captain Thembi Kgatlana scored the winner as Banyana beat Tanzania 1-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday night for a 4-0 third round aggregate qualifying victory to set up a meeting with the Super Falcons.

The final round sees Banyana travelling to Nigeria for the first leg before they host the second leg on dates between April 1 and 9.

Tuesday’s match marked 100 caps for Banyana striker Jermaine Seoposenwe, who was among the scorers in the first leg.

Ellis said it is important they win the tie against the Falcons after missing out on qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Banyana appeared in the 2012 and 2016 Games.

Full-time captain Refiloe Jane and defender Bambanani Mbane missed the two encounters against Tanzania through injury, but Ellis is hopeful they will both be back when the reigning African champions play Africa’s No 1-ranked team.