Man Utd will not change approach against Forest, says Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, left, looks dejected following the team's defeat during their Premier League match against Fulham FC at Old Trafford on February 24 2024 in Manchester, England. Picture: MICHAEL REGAN/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Manchester United have no plan to deviate from their usual approach when they take on Nottingham Forest away in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday despite their shock home loss to Fulham, manager Erik ten Hag says.
Fulham won at Old Trafford for the first time in more than two decades with a 2-1 victory in the Premier League at the weekend. The defeat left United in sixth place, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.
United, who suffered a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last season, visit Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Wednesday night.
“We were unbeaten in January and February and we lost one game. It was a poor performance and defeat, we are aware,” Ten Hag said. “We want to stay in every competition. We have to win (against Forest). It doesn’t change our approach — that is for every game. I look at today, we work on the team development and try to win every game. We look forward to the longer term.”
The Dutchman urged patience with young players Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Omari Forson.
“They need time, but they also need to know that at the top level you don’t get much time,” Ten Hag said. “That is the paradox. I will give them time because I believe in these players.”
Ten Hag also backed Brazilian winger Antony — who has been linked with a move away from United — to fight his way back into the starting line-up after poor form. Ten Hag coached Antony during their time at Ajax Amsterdam.
“I know from the past he is unstoppable. He’s one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards. When he plays this game, he will perform,” he said. “I’m confident he will do it in the future ... he is resilient and he is a character. He will fight back.”
Ten Hag said midfielder Casemiro was available for the Forest clash. “He’s available. He was bleeding so he had to come off [against Fulham].”
Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his team needed a “miracle” with several prominent players in doubt for Wednesday’s fifth round tie against Southampton.
Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, injured during Sunday’s League Cup final victory over Chelsea, is the latest player to be sidelined for this week's clash.
“Ryan is not available, it’s a ligament injury. Could have been much worse. But bad enough to be ruled out for this game” he said. “We need miracles with a few players. That’s why I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it’s touch and go with a lot of players.”
Klopp said forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were also not certainties for Wednesday.
Man Utd will not change approach against Forest, says Ten Hag
Bengaluru — Manchester United have no plan to deviate from their usual approach when they take on Nottingham Forest away in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday despite their shock home loss to Fulham, manager Erik ten Hag says.
Fulham won at Old Trafford for the first time in more than two decades with a 2-1 victory in the Premier League at the weekend. The defeat left United in sixth place, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.
United, who suffered a 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley last season, visit Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Wednesday night.
“We were unbeaten in January and February and we lost one game. It was a poor performance and defeat, we are aware,” Ten Hag said. “We want to stay in every competition. We have to win (against Forest). It doesn’t change our approach — that is for every game. I look at today, we work on the team development and try to win every game. We look forward to the longer term.”
The Dutchman urged patience with young players Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Omari Forson.
“They need time, but they also need to know that at the top level you don’t get much time,” Ten Hag said. “That is the paradox. I will give them time because I believe in these players.”
Ten Hag also backed Brazilian winger Antony — who has been linked with a move away from United — to fight his way back into the starting line-up after poor form. Ten Hag coached Antony during their time at Ajax Amsterdam.
“I know from the past he is unstoppable. He’s one of the quickest players in the first 10 yards. When he plays this game, he will perform,” he said. “I’m confident he will do it in the future ... he is resilient and he is a character. He will fight back.”
Ten Hag said midfielder Casemiro was available for the Forest clash. “He’s available. He was bleeding so he had to come off [against Fulham].”
Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his team needed a “miracle” with several prominent players in doubt for Wednesday’s fifth round tie against Southampton.
Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, injured during Sunday’s League Cup final victory over Chelsea, is the latest player to be sidelined for this week's clash.
“Ryan is not available, it’s a ligament injury. Could have been much worse. But bad enough to be ruled out for this game” he said. “We need miracles with a few players. That’s why I don’t want to rule them out for too long. But it’s touch and go with a lot of players.”
Klopp said forwards Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were also not certainties for Wednesday.
Reuters
Premier League talking points: Ten Hag expects more from Antony
Jacksa coach James Mothibi speaks out on violence at Motsepe game
Johnson apologises to ‘16-million supporters’ after Chiefs’ cup humiliation
The kids came to the party for Klopp’s ‘most special’ trophy of his career
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Premier League talking points: Ten Hag expects more from Antony
The kids came to the party for Klopp’s ‘most special’ trophy of his career
Liverpool lift League Cup after Chelsea win
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.