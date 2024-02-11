Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal with Rasmus Hojlund against Aston Villa in Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain, February 11 2024. Picture: CARL RECINE/REUTERS
Birmingham — Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to edge up the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag’s United are sixth on 41 points after their third victory running, five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa.
Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth goal in five games to put United ahead in the 17th minute, knocking in Harry Maguire’s header from close range through keeper Emi Martinez’s legs.
United keeper André Onana produced several huge saves to keep Villa off the scoresheet until Douglas Luiz levelled in the 67th minute. But Scotland’s McTominay came on in the 73rd minute to score the winner in the 86th, leaping to head a superb cross from Diogo Dalot past Martinez.
Scott McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to win at Aston Villa
United keeper André Onana another hero with several crucial saves
Birmingham — Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to edge up the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Erik ten Hag’s United are sixth on 41 points after their third victory running, five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa.
Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth goal in five games to put United ahead in the 17th minute, knocking in Harry Maguire’s header from close range through keeper Emi Martinez’s legs.
United keeper André Onana produced several huge saves to keep Villa off the scoresheet until Douglas Luiz levelled in the 67th minute. But Scotland’s McTominay came on in the 73rd minute to score the winner in the 86th, leaping to head a superb cross from Diogo Dalot past Martinez.
Reuters
Arsenal blast six past West Ham in Premier League title race
Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest
Klopp goes easy on Van Dijk and Allison as Liverpool self-destruct
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Arsenal blast six past West Ham in Premier League title race
Man City eye top spot in a three-horse title race
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.