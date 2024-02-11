Sport / Soccer

Scott McTominay nets late winner to lift Manchester United to win at Aston Villa

United keeper André Onana another hero with several crucial saves

11 February 2024 - 21:36
by Lori Ewing
Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their second goal with Rasmus Hojlund against Aston Villa in Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain, February 11 2024. Picture: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Birmingham — Super sub Scott McTominay scored a late winner as Manchester United continued to edge up the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s United are sixth on 41 points after their third victory running, five points behind fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his fifth goal in five games to put United ahead in the 17th minute, knocking in Harry Maguire’s header from close range through keeper Emi Martinez’s legs.

United keeper André Onana produced several huge saves to keep Villa off the scoresheet until Douglas Luiz levelled in the 67th minute. But Scotland’s McTominay came on in the 73rd minute to score the winner in the 86th, leaping to head a superb cross from Diogo Dalot past Martinez.

Reuters

Arsenal blast six past West Ham in Premier League title race

Arteta’s team keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City at top of table
Sport
10 hours ago

Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest

SA’s bronze medal at Afcon increases Belgian’s stocks on the continent
Sport
13 hours ago

Klopp goes easy on Van Dijk and Allison as Liverpool self-destruct

Defender and goalkeeper caught out in mix-up under pressure
Sport
6 days ago
