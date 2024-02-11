World / Africa

Nigeria’s Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe dies in helicopter crash

Reports say Nigerian Exchange Group’s former chair Abimbola Ogunbanjo also died in the crash

11 February 2024 - 21:22
by MacDonald Dzirutwe
Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lagos — Six people, including the CEO of one of Nigeria’s largest banks, died in a helicopter crash in southern California on Friday, authorities and the banking group said.

Six people were on board the helicopter when it crashed near Nipton, California, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Access Holdings said its CEO Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son were among those who died in the crash.

“We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones,” Access Holdings chair Abubakar Jimoh said on Sunday, adding that the company will soon appoint an acting CEO.

Local media reported that the Nigerian Exchange Group’s former chair, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, also died in the crash.

The San Bernardino county sheriff’s department said the scene of the crash was east of the 15-Freeway, adding that no survivors had been located by Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the helicopter as a Eurocopter EC 130 and said it would investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board. The helicopter was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed.

Reuters

