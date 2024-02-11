Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest

Bafana players celebrate with coach Hugo Broos after winning the penalty shoot-out to earn the bronze medal in their Africa Cup of Nations third place playoff against Democratic Republic of the Congo at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Amid reports of his prowess being sought by rival teams after steering SA to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal, Hugo Broos has committed his future to Bafana Bafana.
Broos, 71, increased his stocks on the continent after he led the world 66th and African 12th-ranked SA underdogs to a third-place finish with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday night.
The match at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, went straight to a shoot-out after full time ended deadlocked at 0-0.
The achievement has cemented the reputation of the Belgian, who won the 2017 Nations Cup with a young Cameroon side.
Broos has been linked to the vacant national coaching jobs for Tunisia, who Bafana drew with in the group stage, and Algeria.
Speaking after the bronze medal win, Broos, who has almost two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract (until June 2026) with the SA Football Association (Safa), said he was happy in his job and the only way he would leave was if he was fired.
“It is normal when you have good results in a tournament that there is interest from other teams for players it is clubs and for a national coach it is other countries,” he said. “I had also that experience when I won this tournament with Cameroon but most of the time it is all rumours.
“People will always say something to link you with other countries after a good tournament but I can tell you today there is really nothing.
“You told me there are some people who are coming to me with this and that but if Hugo Broos is going to leave SA, then it will be because Safa decides that I must leave and that’s all.
“I am happy with my job, I am happy with the team we have built. I am not always happy with the media, but it is OK and we will see what happens. From now on, I hope people will support this team.”
Though there is a feel-good factor about SA’s third place at Afcon, Broos cautioned there was much work to be done as the World Cup qualifiers resume with a clash against Nigeria, who beat Bafana on penalties in the Nations Cup semifinals, in June.
“In this Afcon, you saw little teams made a lot of progress and they eliminated the big ones.
“In the past months, we looked for players who could play a direct game and sometimes with a little bit of power and vertical passes. I think we found them and now with this third place we don’t have to think that everything is OK because there is still a lot of work to do.
“But the basics are there. Everyone knows now what is expected from them when they play for the national team. The basics and players are there, we are two steps from where we were two years ago and this is important.”
Broos commits to Bafana amid reports of Tunisia, Algeria interest
Amid reports of his prowess being sought by rival teams after steering SA to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) bronze medal, Hugo Broos has committed his future to Bafana Bafana.
Broos, 71, increased his stocks on the continent after he led the world 66th and African 12th-ranked SA underdogs to a third-place finish with a 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday night.
The match at Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, went straight to a shoot-out after full time ended deadlocked at 0-0.
The achievement has cemented the reputation of the Belgian, who won the 2017 Nations Cup with a young Cameroon side.
Broos has been linked to the vacant national coaching jobs for Tunisia, who Bafana drew with in the group stage, and Algeria.
Speaking after the bronze medal win, Broos, who has almost two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract (until June 2026) with the SA Football Association (Safa), said he was happy in his job and the only way he would leave was if he was fired.
“It is normal when you have good results in a tournament that there is interest from other teams for players it is clubs and for a national coach it is other countries,” he said. “I had also that experience when I won this tournament with Cameroon but most of the time it is all rumours.
“People will always say something to link you with other countries after a good tournament but I can tell you today there is really nothing.
“You told me there are some people who are coming to me with this and that but if Hugo Broos is going to leave SA, then it will be because Safa decides that I must leave and that’s all.
“I am happy with my job, I am happy with the team we have built. I am not always happy with the media, but it is OK and we will see what happens. From now on, I hope people will support this team.”
Though there is a feel-good factor about SA’s third place at Afcon, Broos cautioned there was much work to be done as the World Cup qualifiers resume with a clash against Nigeria, who beat Bafana on penalties in the Nations Cup semifinals, in June.
“In this Afcon, you saw little teams made a lot of progress and they eliminated the big ones.
“In the past months, we looked for players who could play a direct game and sometimes with a little bit of power and vertical passes. I think we found them and now with this third place we don’t have to think that everything is OK because there is still a lot of work to do.
“But the basics are there. Everyone knows now what is expected from them when they play for the national team. The basics and players are there, we are two steps from where we were two years ago and this is important.”
Proud Broos to stay on at Bafana
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Proud Broos to stay on at Bafana
Brave Bafana pay the penalty as Nigeria advance to final
Emotional Broos hails Williams and Bafana after win over Cape Verde
They made my job 50% easier: Williams salutes Bafana coaches
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.