Klopp lauds Liverpool squad for Arsenal win

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in London, England, on January 7 2024. Picture: JULIAM FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp heaped praise on his squad for taking responsibility in the absence of mainstays after they secured a 2-0 win over Arsenal to storm into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Liverpool went to north London without winger Mohamed Salah, who was with the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, and without combative midfielder Wataru Endo, who joined up with Japan for the Asian Cup.
Their defensive talisman and captain, Virgil van Dijk, was also out through illness.
Dominik Szoboszlai, Andrew Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Joel Matip are among those injured at Merseyside.
“That’s a really good football team we missed. Football is like that. Sometimes you have them all available, it's pretty rare, and sometimes you don’t have them available. I’m super happy,” Klopp told reporters.
“First half you could see it didn’t click. It was not because of new players or whatever, it was just the timing was bad and that doesn’t help.
“I said to the boys in the meeting before the game: humans are like that. It’s a tough game, nobody comes to Arsenal and wins just like this [clicks fingers].”
Having already booked their place in the League Cup semifinals and Europa League round of 16, the Premier League leaders knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup thanks to an own goal by Jakub Kiwior and Luis Diaz’s fine finish in injury time.
“The boys enjoyed the game, at least in the second half. Staying in a game that looked in the first half like that, then growing into a game, is a pretty special thing to do. Especially an away game,” the German said.
Liverpool next host Fulham in the first leg of the League Cup semifinal at Anfield on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne used his time away from football during to a post-operation recovery period to reconnect with his family, the midfielder said after his first game back on Sunday.
De Bruyne came on as a second-half substitute as City beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round tie, and assisted Jeremy Doku in his first appearance since a hamstring surgery in August.
“I’ve played the last 10 years non-stop, so maybe it was good for me to reset a little bit and take care of myself when it is not really possible during the year,” De Bruyne told reporters.
“I enjoyed it in a way. At the beginning it was a big blow but I knew I was going to be out for four or five months so I thought to myself, I could enjoy the things that I’ve not been able to do with my family and friends.
“I turned a disadvantage into an advantage,” he added.
The Belgium international said he enjoyed driving his children to school and sports practice.
“I was basically a taxi driver, but I enjoyed it ... it was nice to bring my son and daughter to their practices and see their games. I think they enjoyed that daddy could watch the games,” he said.
Meanwhile, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne used his time away from football during to a post-operation recovery period to reconnect with his family, the midfielder said after his first game back on Sunday.
De Bruyne came on as a second-half substitute as City beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 in the FA Cup fourth round tie, and assisted Jeremy Doku in his first appearance since a hamstring surgery in August.
“I’ve played the last 10 years non-stop, so maybe it was good for me to reset a little bit and take care of myself when it is not really possible during the year,” De Bruyne told reporters.
“I enjoyed it in a way. At the beginning it was a big blow but I knew I was going to be out for four or five months so I thought to myself, I could enjoy the things that I’ve not been able to do with my family and friends.
“I turned a disadvantage into an advantage,” he added.
The Belgium international said he enjoyed driving his children to school and sports practice.
“I was basically a taxi driver, but I enjoyed it ... it was nice to bring my son and daughter to their practices and see their games. I think they enjoyed that daddy could watch the games,” he said.
