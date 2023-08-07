Kerr returns off the bench as Australia down Danes to reach quarters

Australia's Sam Kerr in action with Denmark's Simone Boye Sorensen. Picture: JAIMI JOY
Sydney — Co-hosts Australia welcomed captain Sam Kerr to the fray for the first time in the tournament as they beat Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup at Stadium Australia on Monday.
Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso scored either side of halftime before Kerr, who has been absent with a calf injury, came on as a 78th-minute substitute to a huge roar from the crowd of 75,784.
Denmark dominated the early exchanges, with Pernille Harder looking particularly dangerous, but faded as the game went on with their first World Cup campaign since 2007 destined to end in the last 16.
Australia, who have reached the last eight at three previous World Cups but never gone further, move on to meet either France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday with a place in the semifinals on the line.
Earlier England dumped Nigeria out in a penalty shoot-out with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick, after a 0-0 draw over 120 nerve-jangling minutes.
Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood also converted for the European champions, who had a player sent off in regulation time.
England played with 10 women through extra time after forward Lauren James, their top scorer with three goals in the group stage, was sent off in the 87th minute for an ill-tempered stamp on the back of Michelle Alonzi after the two went down in a tangled heap.
Fourth-ranked England face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarterfinals in Sydney on Saturday.
Reuters
