England dying to repeat 1966 World Cup victory

Brent crude shed 44c to $95.72 a barrel in early morning trade, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures retreated 59c to $89.41
Slipping gas and nuclear into the Eskom mix could threaten the $8.5bn IPG loan
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Solidarity has threatened legal action over the pharmacy chain’s purported freeze on hiring white staff, but CFO Rui Morais says the pharmacy chain hasn't received any correspondence from the union
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
There have been plenty of “nearly men” in the annals of world soccer, nations with all the ingredients to deliver on the biggest stage but who ended up with just crumbs for comfort.
England under Gareth Southgate are the latest to own that unwanted label as they head to the Qatar World Cup finals still saddled with ending an interminable wait for silverware.
The year 1966, when England won their home World Cup, has haunted a succession of managers from Ron Greenwood and Terry Venables to Glenn Hoddle and Fabio Capello.
None came as close to delivering what the nation craves as Southgate, whose side reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to Croatia having led, and then the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley only to suffer penalty heartache against Italy.
They are getting closer and if the incremental pattern of progress continues, Southgate and his players will fly home from the Middle East with the trophy for an open-top bus parade that would bring the capital to a standstill.
It is a very big “if” though.
Suddenly the air of expectancy around a squad led by Harry Kane and loaded with players who excel in some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs has been replaced by good old hope.
Since that defeat by Italy there is a distinct feeling that England have plateaued, that Southgate has become prone to overthinking and that the whole adds up to rather less than the sum of the shiny parts.
In fact, the months leading into the World Cup have been a masterclass in how to lower expectations.
Since thrashing San Marino 10-0 to conclude a relatively smooth ride through a soft qualification group, England have gone six competitive games without a win for the first time since 1958 and there are question marks all over the pitch.
Until a late flurry of goals in a 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley in a Nations League dead rubber in their last match before their opener against Iran in Qatar, England had gone almost six games without a goal from open play.
For all the midfield flair at Southgate’s disposal, the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka, they rely heavily on Kane to score the goals.
He has 51 from 75 caps with Raheem Sterling (19), and Marcus Rashofrd (12) if selected, the only other members of Southgate’s squad in double figures.
In defence, especially in the centre, England have looked anything but solid with eight goals conceded in their last three games and Harry Maguire, a player to whom Southgate has remained unshakeably loyal, having a torrid time.
And in midfield, Southgate’s preference for caution has tended to stifle the attacking threat his team should possess.
Southgate is contracted through to Euro 2024, but has gone on record as saying he will not overstay his welcome.
On paper, England have the potential for a deep run in Qatar, but it might need Southgate to allow his team to throw a little caution to the wind in the desert if they are to silence those who doubt their ability to finally deliver.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
England dying to repeat 1966 World Cup victory
There have been plenty of “nearly men” in the annals of world soccer, nations with all the ingredients to deliver on the biggest stage but who ended up with just crumbs for comfort.
England under Gareth Southgate are the latest to own that unwanted label as they head to the Qatar World Cup finals still saddled with ending an interminable wait for silverware.
The year 1966, when England won their home World Cup, has haunted a succession of managers from Ron Greenwood and Terry Venables to Glenn Hoddle and Fabio Capello.
None came as close to delivering what the nation craves as Southgate, whose side reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to Croatia having led, and then the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley only to suffer penalty heartache against Italy.
They are getting closer and if the incremental pattern of progress continues, Southgate and his players will fly home from the Middle East with the trophy for an open-top bus parade that would bring the capital to a standstill.
It is a very big “if” though.
Suddenly the air of expectancy around a squad led by Harry Kane and loaded with players who excel in some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs has been replaced by good old hope.
Since that defeat by Italy there is a distinct feeling that England have plateaued, that Southgate has become prone to overthinking and that the whole adds up to rather less than the sum of the shiny parts.
In fact, the months leading into the World Cup have been a masterclass in how to lower expectations.
Since thrashing San Marino 10-0 to conclude a relatively smooth ride through a soft qualification group, England have gone six competitive games without a win for the first time since 1958 and there are question marks all over the pitch.
Until a late flurry of goals in a 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley in a Nations League dead rubber in their last match before their opener against Iran in Qatar, England had gone almost six games without a goal from open play.
For all the midfield flair at Southgate’s disposal, the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka, they rely heavily on Kane to score the goals.
He has 51 from 75 caps with Raheem Sterling (19), and Marcus Rashofrd (12) if selected, the only other members of Southgate’s squad in double figures.
In defence, especially in the centre, England have looked anything but solid with eight goals conceded in their last three games and Harry Maguire, a player to whom Southgate has remained unshakeably loyal, having a torrid time.
And in midfield, Southgate’s preference for caution has tended to stifle the attacking threat his team should possess.
Southgate is contracted through to Euro 2024, but has gone on record as saying he will not overstay his welcome.
On paper, England have the potential for a deep run in Qatar, but it might need Southgate to allow his team to throw a little caution to the wind in the desert if they are to silence those who doubt their ability to finally deliver.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.