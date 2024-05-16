Afrimat gears up to bolster Lafarge
16 May 2024 - 09:04
UPDATED 16 May 2024 - 20:11
Afrimat has solid plans to integrate the recently acquired Lafarge and turn its fortunes around, with the cement business expected to be a cash cow for the buyer in the coming years.
This is the view of Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden, who told Business Day that the group had deployed much capital expenditure to help Lafarge fulfil its potential...
