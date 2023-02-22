Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Credit creation theory is spot on

In the UK the banks have in practice been allowed to operate with zero fractional reserves

22 February 2023 - 15:35
The credit creation theory has been proved correct by University of Winchester banking and development economist prof Richard Werner. He did practical tests in Germany, the only place he could find a bank that would open its books completely to him.

Werner found that 90% of new money in the economy is created by private banks issuing new loans, and 90% or more of the loans issued are not backed by a third-party fractional deposit.

In the vast majority of cases when the private bank lends you R100,000, for example, it changes numbers on a computer screen to credit your bank account with R100,000 and at the same time records in its books that the R100,000 is a new deposit into the bank.

In the UK for the past 30 years, the banks have in practice been allowed to operate with zero fractional reserves. If you say the money creation theory is wrong you are saying the Bank of England is a liar since it speaks about the money creation theory on its website.

When the US Federal Reserve did quantitative easing in response to the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed governor at the time, Ben Bernanke, said people were wrong, that money wasn’t created out of thin air but “imagined”.

The real tragedy of 2008 was that the Fed bailed out Wall Street but never bailed out the person on the street, specifically homeowners. 

John Sterianos
Via email

