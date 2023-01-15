Sport / Cricket

Super Giants crush Royals in Durban with joint-highest total

De Kock and Klaassen half-centuries help home side to a 27-run win in their SA20 clash at Kingsmead

15 January 2023 - 20:16 Amir Chetty
Quinton de Kock of Durban’s Super Giants during the Betway SA20 match against Paarl Royals at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban, January 15 2023. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SPORTZPICS/SA20
Half-centuries by Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaassen and some disciplined bowling were enough to hand the Durban Super Giants a comfortable, 27-run victory over the Paarl Royals in their Betway SA20 clash at Kingsmead on Sunday. 

De Kock smashed 57 runs off 31 deliveries and Heinrich Klaassen ensured an explosive ending with 50 off just 19 to help their side post 216/4 in their 20 overs. 

In reply, the Royals made a fight of it, as Eion Morgan hit 64 off 37, and shared 114 runs for the fifth wicket with Dane Vilas (44), but they still came up short on 189/9. 

In pursuit of the joint-highest total in the competition, the visitors got off to a stuttering start, losing four wickets for just 63 runs in the first eight overs. 

Jos Buttler was the first to fall, bowled by Reece Topley, before Wihan Lubbe fell for 18, caught by Jason Holder off Dwaine Pretorius off the first delivery after the power play. 

Royals captain David Miller was next to go, for a single, to hand Pretorius his second wicket, with the catch being completed by the tall West Indian Holder.

Morgan and Vilas then brought some calm to the Royals innings before the former, who bludgeoned 64, was run out by the combination of Simon Harmer and Wiaan Mulder with the score on 177/5. 

Topley picked up two more wickets, Evan Jones (0) and Vilas (44), both catches taken by substitute fielder Junior Dala in the 19th over. 

Earlier, Giants openers Kyle Mayers and Mulder started the onslaught with a blistering 62-run partnership off 35 balls before the West Indian was caught behind by wicketkeeper Buttler off Jones for 39. 

Giants captain De Kock then picked up the baton, clubbing 54 in an 85-run stand with Mulder before the latter was out, caught by Miller for 42 to hand Jones his second of the match. 

Coming to the crease with the score on 147/2 after 14 overs, Klaassen then joined De Kock, but the partnership was soon broken when De Kock, who made his way to 57, was sent back to the pavilion by Royals quick Lungi Ngidi, the catch being completed by Jones. 

Ngidi dismissed Keemo Paul for seven, the right-hander taking the catch off his own bowling to break the 31-run stand. 

Klaassen bludgeoned one four and six sixes on his way to 50 off 19, as he and Pretorius shared an unbeaten 34 to close out the innings. 

Capitals captain revels in having Kallis on board

Wayne Parnell wants his players to draw on the vast experience of the Proteas legend
Sport
3 days ago

Joburg Kings storm home thanks to standout Ferreira

Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Sport
4 days ago

Sunrisers fast bowlers fired up for SA20, says Dale Steyn

Former Proteas quick bowler senses there has been a shift of energy in the group and backs them to be ready for action
Sport
4 days ago

SA20 is a glittering showpiece CSA dare not bungle

CSA’s third attempt at producing a local 20-over franchise competition has to work because the consequences of failure will be frightening
Sport
5 days ago
